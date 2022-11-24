A lady who just got wedded has said she was shy when she and her husband were asked to kiss during their wedding

A video posted on TikTok by Pretty Sylver shows the couple holding hands in the presence of guests during the sweet moment

The cute video posted on Wednesday, November 23 indicates that the bride blushed when the kissing call was made

A bride has posted a video on TikTok to share how she struggled to kiss her man on their wedding day.

The beautiful bride expressed herself in a video posted by Pretty Sylver on Wednesday, November 23.

The bride said the presence of her father made her more shy. Photo credit: TikTok/@prettysylver1.

Source: UGC

From the video, it coud be seen that the bride appears to be the shy type as she blushed when the call for kiss was made.

My dad was there, says bride

She wrote in the video that she was shy and she wanted to enter the ground because she was aware of eyes. She also said in the comments that her dad was present, making matters worse for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wrote while sharing the video:

"I was so shy, the part they said we should kiss. I almost entered the ground."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

The video has elicited funny reactions in the comment section. While others congratulated her, some wanted to know more about her shyness. See some of the comments below:

@Tessy commented:

"Congratulations to you."

@debola said:

"Congratulations sis. I couldn't kiss too because of my parents the woman handling the program got angry and left."

@user3480654445658 reacted:

"More is coming. Congratulations once again my dear friend."

@GlossyJosh reacted:

"Congratulations dear. This smile will remain forever!"

@Kumhitmaker said:

"My judge scared everyone that day I couldn’t smile."

@Vee reacted:

"Congratulations dear. Why you dey shy nah? He is now your hubby oo."

Nigerian lady goes viral because of her simple wedding dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady and her man went for their wedding in Dubai.

Photos taken at the wedding ceremony later went viral on social media because of the simplicity.

The lady stepped out in a simple dress that wowed social media users.

Source: Legit.ng