A number of Nigerian celebrities recently turned up in style at the premiere of the Nollywood movie, Almajiri

To fit the theme of the film, these stars rocked lovely northern outfits and looked stylish at the event

Legit.ng has gathered some photos of celebrities at the event and how they decided to style their northern attires

Nigerian celebrities are known to go all out for events and movie premieres are not left out.

Just recently, a Nollywood movie, Almajiri, had its closing premiere at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

To fit the theme of the movie, a number of Nigerian celebrities who were present at the occasion rocked lovely northern outfits.

Nigerian celebs rock northern attires to Almajiri movie premiere. Photos: @aycomedian, @alexxekubo, @omowunmi_dada

The actors in the movie also represented well with their colourful attires as they posted photos on social media.

Stars such as AY Makun and his wife, Mabel, Alex Ekubo, Omowunmi Dada, Segun Arinze and more were in attendance.

See some of their photos below:

Alexx Ekubo looked like a real northern ruler.

Omowunmi was a stunning northern belle.

See more snaps below:

Nice one.

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright surprised as Nigerian reporter asks for her name

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premier recently held in Lagos, Nigeria, and top stars from the movie graced the occasion.

The movie’s lead actress, Letitia Wright, was also one of those present in Lagos for the event.

Letitia, however, had an interesting encounter with a Nigerian reporter who did not seem to know who she was.

In a video making the rounds, Letitia was seen answering questions from newsmen on the black carpet when an NTA reporter asked for her name.

In the trending clip, the reporter said to Letitia:

“What’s your name again?”

To that, the Hollywood star expressed her surprise at the question and even repeated it to be sure she heard correctly.

Letitia replied: “What’s my name? My name is Letitia Wright and I play Princess Shuri”.

The video quickly spread like wildfire on social media and raised a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians.

While most people expressed their embarrassment on behalf of the reporter, others said the question was not out of place.

One reacted: "But wait o is it a problem for not knowing are name? I don’t know her name either."

Source: Legit.ng