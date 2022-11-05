Nigeria is set to conduct another head count of its people in 2023, and the NPC has consistently expressed readiness to carry out the exercise next year

As part of its preparation for the 2023 population census, the NPC has opened a portal for Nigerians to apply as ad-hoc staff

The commission opened the portal on October 31 and is expected to shut it on December 28 2022, afterwards, the shortlisted candidate will be contacted

The national population census (NPC) has opened a portal to recruit ad-hoc staff for the planned 2023 population and housing census exercise.

The commission said it planned to engage no less than 25 million ad-hoc staff for the 2023 exercise.

While calling on eligible Nigerians to apply, the NPC said that the registration would commence on October 31 and close on December 28 this year.

The first thing to do

To apply for the NPC ad-hoc staff, click the URL to access the recruitment portal.

The link will pop up a number of positions you can apply for, but you’re expected to click on “Start as Adhoc staff”.

The “Start as Adhoc staff” will take you to another list of documents and requirements that you need to have before applying.

Requirement for registration

According to the NPC, below is the requirement for registration

Valid NIN Functioning Phone number (Remove number from DND) Your device location and setting must be on Valid email address Valid educational certificate

Important Notice: Before proceeding with the application, there is a need to click on the above-listed items and follow the instruction before going further with your application.

Other steps to follow

Click on “Proceed”, follow the instructions and fill the application form.

A page to fill your NIN number will be provided

You must then click on the button that says “I have read, understood and accepted the terms and conditions”.

Your application must be accompanied by genuine documentation and personal data that can be verified

You will be automatically disqualified if your document is not true or fraudulent.

After you have filled in all information as required and your application is successful, the portal will generate an application ID for you, and a confirmation SMS will be sent to your phone number.

Ensure you do a screenshot and save your application ID, they may ask you to provide it during an interview.

