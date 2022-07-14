A doting Benue man ensured his daughter wouldn't have much to worry about in starting a new home as he spoiled her with gifts at her traditional wedding

Chief Aondonengen Ansha gifted his daughter a bag of cash, a washing machine and other massive items

Photos of the massive array of gift items the lady got have gone viral and stirred reactions on social media

A Benue man identified as Chief Aondonengen Ansha has got netizens talking following the numerous gift items he presented to his daughter at her traditional wedding.

A netizen Jiji Jack shared pictures of the gift items from the wedding occasion on Facebook which he claimed was held on Saturday, July 9.

The massive gifts include a bag of cash. Photo Credit: Jiji Jack

Source: Facebook

The gift items the bride, Anmadam Ella, received include a bag of cash, a wardrobe, a washing machine and a big bed.

Other items observed in the photos are different travelling bags, a gas cooker, some tubers of yam, a side stool, cooking utensils and a bed frame.

Social media users celebrated the lady while praising her father for the gesture.

Social media reactions

Jerry A Luga said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Alice Orun said:

"I will tell one of my brother to go and marry one of his daughters too, Congratulations."

Ayima Wanmbagwen said:

"Congratulations to them nah this mother I go be."

OG Jigida said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! Any of his daughter still remain I'm single sir."

Bede Bartholomew said:

"When we advise girls to be good so that on a day like this, proud family and friends will present such a gift to them, they think we are being har*d on them... Some of them that are here will never see a day like this!"

