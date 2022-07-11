A Nigerian man, Baba Lawal, has gone viral after celebrating Sallah with his three wives and 19 children

The polygamous man on Sunday, July 10, shared photos of himself with his three wives and 19 children on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir celebration

The video quickly went viral on several social media platforms and has generated thousands of comments from concerned Nigerians

A Nigerian man identified as Baba Lawal recently shared photos of his three wives and 19 children.

Lawal who hails from Kwara State is currently a teacher at Umar Bn Khattab College of Education Kaduna.

The father of 19 doubles as a Secretary at Kaduna State Hisbah, according to his Facebook bio.

Nigerian man celebrates Sallah with his 3 wives and 19 children Photo Credit: Baba Lawal

Source: Facebook

The photos which he shared on the platform showed him posing alongside his family. His wives and daughters rocked same attire while himself and his son's wore same attire. The faces of his wives could not not seen as they all wore a veil to cover up all parts of their bodies except their eyes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

People react to photos of Lawal and his family

Reacting to the story, Joseph Ameh said:

"This is the problem,birth control is Paramount if we want to get things right in the country!

Parenting is beyond feeding, there's a whole lot that is involve."

Maikudi Aliyu stated:

"This is Good!...May we be blessed like him!....My Dad has 21, all are graduates ! And we all doing well Alhamdullilahi! ..he will be 82 in september! To Allah be the glory!!!"

Gonet Nensok noted:

"What is the essence of the picture to the women that got their faces covered? Again everything is wrong in this high birth rate, the only advantage is the number."

Queen Esom reacted:

"I have no problem as long as he feeds and takes good care of them."

Marshal Sampson commented:

"But he can still have all three wives without many children. Each woman can stop at 3 children and they all live happily. Why the economic burden?"

Man with 43 wives and over 200 children discovered, female kids are not counted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that A man who was simply identified as Nana has been found to have over 200 children with his 43 wives in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Angel TV Morning Show (Anopa Bofo) crew led by Kofi Adomah journeyed to Tenzuku, the village that is a 13-hour drive from Accra to interview some of the children about the large family.

Although the man himself was not present, his spokesperson indicated that the estimated number of wives and kids was below the real figure.

Source: Legit.ng