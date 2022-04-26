A Nigerian lady identified as Chidindu Madu has got many talking after showing off items paid for her bride price

Items Chdindu flaunted on social media include different ladies' bags, clothing materials and beverages

She boasted that the bride price rites were paid because her husband knew the worth of the woman he wanted to take as wife

A Nigerian lady, Chidindu Madu, has boasted about her worth as she showed off the array of items paid as her bride price.

Taking to Facebook group Rant HQ Extention, Chdindu shared photos of the items not limited to fruits, soft drinks, clothing materials and ladies' bags of different colours.

Chidindu showed off the massive materials she got for her traditional wedding. Photo Credit: Chidindu Madu

The lady's showcase was however met with mixed reactions and she responded by taking a swipe at her 'haters.'

Chidindu downplayed the costliness of the list, stressing that what was more important is her man's ability to surpass the payments.

She added that her man's love for her made him stand his ground and go on with the rites despite knowing that it was expensive.

She wrote:

"Why is this group filled with haters? I posted my traditional marriage items and many people are complaining, madam and oga my husband isn't complaining, he loves me so much and that's why he stood his ground and did the traditional rites knowing its expensive, and besides he isn't supposed to steal me from my people.

"He did the rites just to have and be with me because he knows my worth, stop complaining because you all don't know what we have been through together. And now we are finally jioned together forever, weather the list is expensive or not my man beat all that and even gave more. Congratulations to us honey."

Social media reactions

Mwiya Ndoti said:

"Congratulations so this is how it's done,us we buy household goods e.g everything for the kitchen to start their marriage."

Chinecherem Orjiani said:

"Make una wish this person well forget all these things wey una dey talk, before una send am into depression. Happy married life nwanyi oma."

Blessing Anana Azuma said:

"Congratulations but in cases like this, the name of the state, LGA and village should be mentioned so we’ll know how to advice our sons on time. Thank you."

Jewoola Temilola Oluwabusolami said:

"Is wahala no too much laidis I pray you enjoy your union cus if some men remember all this and you come dey do anyhow, you fit collect I swear... Big Congratulations to you."

Lady's bride price items sparks huge reactions on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the bride price paid for a Nigerian lady had caused quite a stir on social media.

The items were so many that many young men commented that they had given up their wish to get married if they will be required to part with such.

In a video which had gone viral, the items seen include 2 refrigerators, 25 tubers of yam, plenty of stockfish, numerous sets of plates, a set of cooler. Many felt the items were gifts and not her bride price.

