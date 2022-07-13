After 3 years of residing abroad, a Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom decided to pay her family a surprise visit

The lady identified as Chinenye Berny-Amore recorded the priceless reception she got from different members of the family

While her stunned dad first dashed back into the compound on seeing her, the lady's mother was overwhelmed with joy

A Nigerian lady identified as Chinyere Berny-Amore melted hearts on social media as she shared her family's reactions to her surprise return to the country.

According to her, she had been in the UK for 3 years and decide to pay a visit home unannounced.

Chinyere returned home unannounced. Photo Credit: TikTok/@cheekeeto

She recorded her father, mother and siblings' reactions to seeing her and shared the clips on her TikTok handle.

Chinyere's family reactions are priceless

At the gate when she was dropped off by a cab, the first person who saw her was her father.

Answering the gate, the man's emotions went from normal to shock on recognising the identity of the 'August visitor.'

In the video, he shut the gate in her face, went back in and returned to take a second look as if trying to confirm it wasn't a ghost.

He then beckoned his wife to come take a look. Vhinyere's mum screamed and ran into her arms excitedly.

Her siblings also reacted like their mum. Chinyere's brother was also emotional as he welcomed his sister.

Watch the videos below:

1. Her dad's reaction:

2. Her siblings' reaction:

3. Her mother's reaction:

4. Her brother's reaction:

Social media reactions

Chloe Spunkette Jones said:

"I love his reaction hes like you called me dady hold on wait yhags my baby girl i knew he was going to get mummy."

Yunny B said:

"Awwww I can imagine him jumping behind the gate so cuteee I'm happy you reconnected with your family."

Harare 101 said:

"I keep coming back to watch this video. I watch it so many times. If just brings me joy. The jump, the look slowly closing the gate."

i.i.w said:

"Welcome home!!!!! Just seeing your videos, you can see how much love there is in your family You’re truly blessed."

Grant B said:

"This is the content I need kn my fyp. This was so beautiful. Thank you thank you thank you for letting us in on such a magical moment."

Source: Legit.ng