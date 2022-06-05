A nice video has shown the rare moment a wise dog joined its owners to dance, rejoicing with them in their time of happiness.

The couple just got married and their dog sensed when they were having their first dance and then promptly met them on stage

Many who have seen the video agree that a moment such as the one seen in the video is actually rare

A video trending on Instagram has captured a rare moment when a dog joined its owners to dance on stage.

The couple just got married and were observing their wedding dance when the dog jumped on stage and joined the fray.

A nice dog took to stage to dance with its owners who just got married. Photo credit: @ladbibleaustralia.

Source: Instagram

The wise dog is named Ghost

The dog named Ghost lifted up its two forelimbs and placed them on the couple who also reciprocated by holding on to the dog.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The moment was so nice that some social media users are struggling to find words to describe the scene.

The dog did not wait to be called on to join and was also not ready to be sidelined at the party.

Its rare behaviour was met with so much joy and uproar at the party even as guests captured it with their cameras.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@larnzie25 commented:

"Awwww! That's so cute"

@klash.jack reacted:

"Dogs jealous that the guys now got other priorities other then just him/her."

Horse shows kindness to a lady going through a divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a horse offered comforting shoulders to a lady who is going through a divorce.

The kind horse saw the lady when she was feeling moody and decided to nudge her close.

The video got social media users talking with some saying that animals actually feel for humans.

Maintainance workers rescue sloth stuck on electric cables

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a sloth got stuck on an electric cable and was in danger of ele3ctrocution.

The incident happened in Colombia. Residents called the attention of maintenance workers who rushed to the scene to help the animal.

It was rescued after about 20 minutes of continuous cajoling. It was later released into the wild.

Source: Legit.ng