A beautiful Nigerian bride and groom have been seen shaking their bodies to Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno, doing perfect justice to the viral song

They danced only the two of them, without being distracted, moving their bodies in amazing ways that have melted hearts online

The video has attracted so much attention and views with some from dance lovers who have viewed it many times

A beautiful Nigerian bride and her hubby took to the dancing floor on their wedding day to express themselves and it was a spectacular show.

The bride chose Buga by Kizz Daniel as their dance song and they did not disappoint at all as they did perfect justice to it.

The bride and groom did well on the dancing floor, shaking to Buga by Kizz Daniel. Photo credit: Powergele.

Source: Facebook

Happy bride, dotting husband

The couple left no crumbs especially as they were not distracted by any crowd as they danced just the two of them on a beautifully decorated stage.

The video of their dance has got many gushing and asking for more.

Their traditional attires which shone like a million stars punctuated the danced and made the whole thing more beautiful to watch.

Although both of them are good dancers, the bride clearly carried the day in the video. The groom did not really shake much as he just paced around the bride, observing and admiring her in a heartwarming way.

Watch the video here.

Source: Legit.ng