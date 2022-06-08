A little boy has gone viral on social media after an interesting video showed him praying before eating his food

The boy collected his food from the woman who dished it out and went to one corner where he sat down and said a prayer

The video has melted hearts online with social media users rushing to get a glimpse of the grateful little boy

A little boy has gone viral on social media for being prayerful and having a grateful heart.

He collected his food from an adult who was dishing it and promptly went to one side of the area and sat down to pray.

The boy's video has gone viral online. Photo credit: Tiktok/@ iampeacedavid_m.

Source: UGC

Video melts hearts online

After praying for a few seconds, he started to eat gently with a grateful heart.

Although it was not known where the video was recorded, it has gone viral on social media touching many hearts who saw it.

The action by the little boy has reminded many of the need to be grateful. The boy's physical appearance does not depict someone who is rich, but he still showed that he is grateful for having a plate of food.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

When the video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, it got several reactions from members of the public who took to the comment section to bare their minds. Here are few of the reactions:

@iam_adamazi said:

"One day, he'll be the president of his country."

@sallys_gram reacted:

"Awwwn Our future millionaire."

@the__blvck__gold commented:

"A child's innocence is one of the most beautiful things to watch."

@endylight1 reacted:

"May God bless and Sanctify the food we eat, the water we drink in Jesus name. Amen."

@fineannie__ commented:

"Am I the only one who got emotional watching this."

Source: Legit.ng