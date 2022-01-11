A groom's countenance quickly changed, forcing him to take a drastic action after spotting people stealing money at his wedding

The vexed groom abandoned his dancing bride without a notice and ran after the guests who were lost in their activity of stealing sprayed monies

Many people who watched the video threw their weight behind the groom's action while condemning those stealing the monies

There was mild drama at a wedding occasion as a groom took matters into his own hands after noticing an anomaly being perpetuated by some guests.

The groom went after a number of guests who were seen picking money being sprayed on the bride by a man.

He challenged those stealing money Photo Credit: SensorSpot, Instagram/@instablog9ja

Source: Getty Images

In the short video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the groom first waded off a lady on yellow dress who was dedicatedly helping herself to some cash lying at a corner.

He however abandoned the bride and gave the lady in yellow dress, as well as others, a serious challenge after his wading off didn't discourage their actions.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While his bride continued dancing with the guest still spraying money on her, the groom took up on a new job of safeguarding the sprayed monies himself by standing watch.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@lifeofrosemary1 said:

"They should have been more organized now person for help them gather the money ,even see the children."

@sleep_essence thought:

"Of course the money is not for them plus he sponsored the wedding. I am surprised the bride has no friends assigned to picking money."

@iamdjunik remarked:

"It’s actually stealing to pick the money sprayed on someone else without shame… Thief they dia eyes."

@iam_igbinedionsammy wrote:

"All these spraying of money sef. Na unnecessary showoff. Put the money for envelope give the couples. But what do i know. We're Africans, if u don't spray, how will they notice you."

@essyallen stated:

"This is sad though! People are so embarrassing, that money belongs to the couple and to avoid stories that touch make sure you have 2 trustworthy people handling picking your money."

Groom abandons bride to dance with his ex-girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom had abandoned his bride at their wedding to grind the backside of his alleged ex-lover.

In the video widely circulating on social media, the groom and his new wife could be seen sitting next to each other, while guests at their reception were jamming to a song by rapper Sarkodie.

While still with his wife, a lady appeared and gestured to the groom to come and dance with her.

Source: Legit.ng