A groom abandoned his newlywed wife during their reception to dance with his alleged ex-girlfriend in a video

The groom was beckoned to hit the dancefloor by the other woman while he was sitting with his new bride

The video of the groom gyrating behind the woman in front of his wife is trending on Ghanaian social media

A video of an unbridled groom who abandoned his newly wedded wife during their reception to dance with his alleged ex-lover has emerged on social media.

In the video widely circulating on social media, the groom and his new wife could be seen sitting next to each other, while guests at their reception were jamming to a song by rapper Sarkodie.

While still with his wife, a lady appeared and gestured to the groom to come and dance with her.

The groom abandoned his bride to dance with his alleged former girlfriend in a viral video. Photo credit: FameBugs

Without giving much thought to his wife's feelings and the timing, he abandoned her to dance with his former girlfriend.

The groom could be seen in the video gyrating and grinding behind the woman amid cheers from his friends, most of whom were military personnel.

It has been reported that the woman is the man's ex-girlfriend who he jilted to marry his now-wife. Legit.ng cannot independently verify the claim.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the video, an Instagram user with the handle @waiganjowanjiku_ said:

"Waah this is not funny.This proves the man still loves the Ex vibes. How can you leave your bride like that.This is arranged marriage or forced marriage due to situation,peer pressure by parent or friends on your age."

@sa_muel3060 commented:

"He can't change."

@beningmimi wrote:

"This guy is not serious at all, how can he abandon his bride and dance in that manner with another lady. Hmm the journey has just begun."

@kelihancho said:

"Why aren't people stopping him... People will not judge you when failing.. too sad."

@felistuskokipeter commented:

"Very bad. We separate immediately."

