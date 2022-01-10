A courageous little boy took guests that called at his family home by surprise as he confronted them

While the guests were being served meals, the boy who came in with his elder brothers expressly told the guests that they were not welcomed

According to him, his mother has been in the kitchen since yesterday working and the concerned boy directed the guests to eat and leave as they came

Nigerians have reacted to a viral video of a little Arab boy confronting guests who called at their family home.

The bold little boy appeared to be displeased with their presence and didn't mince words as he spits his thoughts right in their faces.

He told guests they were not welcomed Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @thetattleroomng

He told them they were not welcomed

A video capturing the moment shared by @thetattleroomng on Instagram starts with the little boy walking behind his elder brothers who show up at the dining where the guests are seated to serve them meals.

As the boys arrange the dishes on the table, the young lad enquires to know 'who the guest was' and got a reply from one of the men stating that he is the visitor.

The boy then replies that the guests are not welcomed in his family home.

Why he wants the guests out

Upon being quizzed by a man who appears to be his father on the reason for his statement, the boy explains that it is because his mum has been working in the kitchen since yesterday.

He then tells the guests while pointing at them to:

''Eat and leave.''

His statement got them all cracked up save for the little boy who had a frown on his face.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@fortunista_by_ivy thought:

"Love, compassion and confidence in one video. I love this boy! Don’t stress my mother."

@african_stories_and_food opined:

"If only the men could do this for their wives. Women work too hard and receive little to no appreciation for it. They'll say it's common cooking. IT IS NOT."

@mizkimoraprecious wrote:

"Abeg make una do eat and go straight home like he said.

"Make una go stress una own mama."

@dumebiblog stated:

"All these children no go use laugh kee me, you don't even know if the guest is your real father."

@phinzaddy reacted:

"So hospitality now is an issue with this modern generation. Do they come everyday? When he grows up he will understand better . If you’re not ready for the responsibilities of marriage don’t marry please."

