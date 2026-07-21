An X user shared how her UK-based aunt gave every adult family member ₦100k as a Christmas gift during her December visit to Nigeria

One cousin collected his share, then returned two days later to request an additional ₦800k from the aunt to fund a business venture

When the aunt declined, the cousin did something unexpected that got people talking after the drama leaked online

A Nigerian lady's account of how his UK-based aunt was publicly shamed by a family member she had quietly supported for years has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

A lady shared the story on X on 20 July 2026, recounting how his aunt returned home from the United Kingdom last December and distributed ₦100,000 to every adult in the family as a Christmas gesture.

Lady shares cousin's reaction after UK-based aunty refused to give him N800k. Photo: Joseph egabor

Source: Getty Images

Cousin Returns With a ₦800k Request

One cousin collected his cash, expressed his gratitude, and went on his way. Two days later, he reappeared at the aunt's door asking for ₦800,000 to launch a business. She turned him down.

According to the story posted by @kenkenlewu on X, the rejection clearly stung. That same night, the cousin went on the family WhatsApp group and posted a pointed message:

"Some people travel abroad and forget where they came from."

Rather than respond with words alone, the aunt pulled up receipts. She shared screenshots in the group proving she had been quietly covering the cousin's children's school fees and paying his rent for three years.

His response to being exposed was startling:

"Was I supposed to be rolling on the floor for that?"

See the X post below:

Reactions trail man's response to UK-based aunty

The post resonated deeply with many Nigerians familiar with the pressure placed on relatives living abroad, and the comments section filled quickly with strong opinions.

@youngichu said:

"Na the woman cause that one.... That was the last time."

@EngrNelsonNweke said:

"Entitlement at its absolute peak. The ultimate reason in why you shouldn't overextend yourself."

@EngagementVLT said:

"Omo, some people are ingrates o. Imagine the response he gave the aunt. People like him don't know the value of money cos they don't work. If he had a job or a business, he know how difficult it is to earn money. Rubbish!"

@daveadelaw said:

"Very good. That'll be the last money or help he'll ever get from that woman."

@chigozirim_joan said:

"Hmmm… I think we need to enroll ourselves in this special school of Chutzpah and very 'decorated' entitlement to learn under the tutelage of your very beloved cousin! O nya bu the real GOAT in this entitlement game nwanne! Choiiiii."

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng