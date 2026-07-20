A Nigerian lady has shared a TikTok video documenting her relocation journey to the Netherlands in July 2026

She revealed during a live session that she had been planning the move for years and shared the route she took to relocate

The video captured moments from her flight, arrival at the airport, and a warm family gathering that sparked buzz on social media

A Nigerian woman has set social media buzzing after sharing a video of her relocation journey to the Netherlands.

The TikToker revealed that the plan to relocate abroad was years in the making and came with a hefty price tag.

A Nigerian lady relocates to the Netherlands. Photo credit: @janequeecy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The TikTok creator, known as @janequeecy, posted the video on 20 July 2026 using a trending sound, captioning it "IT FINALLY BECAME MY TURN TO USE THIS SOUND" alongside a string of celebratory emojis.

The clip walked viewers through a sequence of travel moments that caught the attention of social media users. She displayed the foodstuffs she got for her travel and also went on a get-together with family and friends.

Lady relocates abroad after years of planning

During a separate live session, @janequeecy opened up about the details of her relocation, disclosing that she had been working towards the move since 2024.

She confirmed that she secured a student visa for the Netherlands, and that her school fees came to €19,000 (approximately N30 million), with an initial deposit of €8,000 (approximately 12.6 million) required upfront.

Reactions as lady relocates to Netherlands

The video drew a flood of warm responses from followers who were moved by her achievement.

@Prisca__ said:

"it will be my turn soon 🥰 congratulations dear."

@cityboy101 said:

"Congratulations. 🎊"

@Marylyn love said:

"Congratulations. 🎉 I tap"

@Ava Jessica Donald said:

"I tap from ur blessings"

Watch her relocation journey on TikTok:

Man relocates from Lagos to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his relocation journey from Lagos to Canada on his social media page.

The video showed the moment he packed local foodstuffs and took photos with his family at the airport.

Source: Legit.ng