Lagos, Rivers, and Oyo lead Nigeria in Value Added Tax generation, highlighting regional economic dominance

Lagos alone contributes over 52% of Nigeria's non-import VAT, showcasing its commercial capital status

New VAT revenue-sharing formula increases state allocations, benefiting high-performing VAT states significantly

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Lagos State, Rivers State and Oyo State have emerged as Nigeria’s top Value Added Tax (VAT) generating states, reinforcing the dominance of the South-West and South-South in the country’s commercial landscape.

Recent data from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that Lagos alone contributes more than half of the nation’s non-import VAT pool, while Rivers and Oyo maintain strong positions due to industrial activity, urban consumption and trade.

Lagos, Oyo and Rivers lead the race in the highest VAT pool to the federation account. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Lagos maintains overwhelming lead

The figures reveal a significant gap between Lagos and other states in terms of VAT generation.

State VAT Generated Lagos State N819.62 billion Rivers State N278.23 billion Oyo State N79.78 billion Bayelsa State N27.26 billion Kano State N22.97 billion

Lagos consistently accounts for over 52 per cent of Nigeria’s total non-import VAT contributions, a reflection of its position as the country’s commercial capital. The state’s vast concentration of businesses, financial institutions, manufacturing firms and consumer markets gives it an unmatched tax base.

Rivers follows as a distant second, driven largely by industrial zones and oil-linked commerce, while Oyo’s strong urban population and logistics activity continue to boost its VAT performance.

States pocket ₦2.37 trillion windfall

The top VAT-generating states are also among the biggest beneficiaries of the new VAT revenue-sharing formula introduced under recent tax legislation.

According to FAAC data, state governments received a combined ₦2.37 trillion in VAT allocations in the first half of 2026, representing a 23.5 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

The surge followed a major adjustment in the vertical allocation formula, which increased states’ share of net VAT revenue from 50 per cent to 55 per cent. The Federal Government’s share was reduced to 10 per cent, while local governments retained 35 per cent.

How the new formula works

The revised VAT-sharing structure divides revenue among states using three key metrics:

50% equality: shared equally among all states regardless of size.

30% derivation: allocated based on how much VAT each state generates.

20% consumption/population: distributed according to market size and population indicators.

Because 30 per cent of the distribution is tied directly to derivation, states with intense commercial activity receive significantly higher allocations.

H1 2026 VAT generation highlights

FAAC’s January to June 2026 data shows Lagos generated ₦1.81 trillion in VAT, Rivers ₦560.04 billion, and Oyo ₦253.67 billion. The Federal Capital Territory generated ₦182.93 billion, while Bayelsa State, Delta State and Kano State also posted strong figures.

Lagos, Oyo and Rivers lead the race in the highest VAT pool to the federation account. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Analysts say the concentration of VAT revenue in Lagos, Rivers and Oyo highlights Nigeria’s uneven economic development, where a handful of states continue to dominate national commercial activity and tax generation.

States with highest federal allocations

Legit.ng earlier reported that among the 36 states, Delta State emerged as the highest recipient of gross FAAC allocation, followed closely by Lagos State and Rivers State.

The figures highlight the powerful influence of oil derivation revenue and strong tax collections in shaping monthly allocations.

Source: Legit.ng