Apple's iPhone 17 continues the company's tradition of offering one of the most dependable smartphone camera systems, delivering excellent image quality, accurate colours and industry-leading video performance. Its cameras remain a favourite among content creators and everyday users who want consistently impressive photos with minimal effort.

However, Android smartphone makers have continued to raise the bar. Thanks to larger camera sensors, advanced artificial intelligence (AI), improved telephoto lenses and partnerships with renowned camera brands, several flagship Android phones now match or even outperform the iPhone 17 in specific areas such as zoom, portrait photography and low-light performance.

10 Android Smartphones With Cameras That Can Beat the iPhone 17 in Stunning Photos

Source: UGC

Here are eight Android smartphones with cameras that can rival the iPhone 17.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra remains Apple's biggest competitor in premium smartphone photography. Equipped with a 200MP main camera, upgraded periscope telephoto lenses and Samsung's latest Galaxy AI image processing, it captures highly detailed photos across different lighting conditions. It is particularly impressive for long-range zoom photography and also delivers excellent 8K video recording and image stabilisation.

Google Pixel 10

Google continues to lead in computational photography with the Pixel 10. Its intelligent image processing produces natural-looking photos with excellent dynamic range, realistic skin tones and outstanding night photography. The dedicated telephoto camera also gives it a significant advantage for zoom shots, making it one of the easiest flagship phones to use for high-quality point-and-shoot photography.

Xiaomi 16 Ultra

Designed with photography enthusiasts in mind, the Xiaomi 16 Ultra features an advanced Leica-engineered camera system built around a large image sensor that excels in challenging lighting conditions. It produces sharp details, vibrant colours and impressive depth, while its powerful telephoto lens delivers exceptional zoom performance that rivals the best smartphones on the market.

Vivo X300 Pro

The Vivo X300 Pro has earned widespread praise for its portrait photography and premium video capabilities. Co-developed with ZEISS, its camera system produces excellent colour accuracy, crisp detail and smooth video stabilisation. Many reviewers consider its video performance highly competitive with Apple's flagship, particularly for portrait videos and low-light recording.

OPPO Find X9 Pro

The OPPO Find X9 Pro combines premium camera hardware with Hasselblad colour science to produce balanced, natural-looking images. Its versatile camera setup performs exceptionally well in daylight, while advanced night photography and strong telephoto capabilities make it a formidable alternative to the iPhone 17 for mobile photography enthusiasts.

Honor Magic8 Pro

Honor's Magic8 Pro delivers flagship-level photography through a combination of high-resolution sensors and AI-powered image processing. It excels in portrait photography, handles difficult lighting with ease and produces sharp, vibrant images that consistently compete with other premium Android flagships and Apple's latest iPhone.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 continues the company's successful partnership with Hasselblad, offering impressive colour accuracy, detailed images and dependable camera performance across different shooting conditions. It performs particularly well in daylight photography, portrait shots and telephoto zoom, making it one of the strongest Android alternatives in the flagship market.

10 Android Smartphones With Cameras That Can Beat the iPhone 17 in Stunning Photos

Source: UGC

Sony Xperia 1 VII

The Sony Xperia 1 VII remains the preferred choice for photography enthusiasts who want greater creative control. Instead of relying heavily on AI enhancements, Sony offers professional-grade camera controls that allow users to manually adjust shutter speed, ISO, focus and exposure. Combined with Sony's advanced imaging technology, it delivers DSLR-like flexibility for users who enjoy fine-tuning every shot.

Huawei Pura 80 Ultra

Huawei has continued to push the boundaries of smartphone photography with the Pura 80 Ultra. Featuring an advanced XMAGE camera system, a large primary sensor and powerful periscope telephoto lens, it delivers exceptional detail, vibrant colours and impressive low-light performance. Its zoom capabilities are among the best in the industry, making it a strong contender for users who prioritise mobile photography over ecosystem features.

Motorola Edge 60 Ultra

The Motorola Edge 60 Ultra has emerged as one of Motorola's most capable camera phones. It combines a high-resolution main sensor with an ultrawide and telephoto setup to produce sharp, balanced images in a variety of lighting conditions. Enhanced AI processing improves portraits, night photography and video stabilisation, making it a compelling flagship alternative for users looking beyond Samsung, Google and Apple.

Choosing the right Android camera phone

While the iPhone 17 remains one of the best smartphones for photography and video recording, Android manufacturers now offer several compelling alternatives. Whether you prioritise ultra-long zoom, low-light photography, professional manual controls or AI-powered image processing, these flagship Android devices provide camera systems capable of matching—and in some situations surpassing—the iPhone 17 depending on the shooting scenario.

Ultimately, the best choice comes down to your photography style and the features that matter most to you.

Source: Legit.ng