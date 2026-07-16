Davido revealed during a livestream that his twins, currently living in the US, will relocate to Nigeria once his new house is ready

The music star disclosed that he and his wife Chioma Adeleke recently purchased a bigger mansion and are set to move in next week

Davido also revealed that his father ensures his grandchildren only travel on private jets, never on commercial flights

Music star Davido has given fans a glimpse into his family plans, revealing that his twin children will eventually return to Nigeria and settle into a life of comfort fit for royalty.

Speaking during a recent livestream with Davrel, the Afrobeats singer explained that his twins, who have been based in the United States, are set to relocate to Nigeria once his new home is fully ready.

Davido shares fresh details about his twins' return to Nigeria while speaking about his family's next chapter with Chioma. Photo: Davido

Source: Instagram

Davido said he wants them to come to Ede in Osun State and live in their "palace" like the king and queen he considers them to be.

"Of course. They will go to Ede in Osun state. Definitely. My problem is just that I want the house to finish first. Once the house is done, they can come to their palace and live like king and queen," Davido said.

Davido and Chioma's new mansion

The singer also dropped a major lifestyle update, confirming that he and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, have just acquired a new property.

He described it as a significant upgrade, noting it is the first house he has bought in eight years, and that the couple are preparing to move in within the coming week.

"Me and my wife just bought a new house. Not the one I'm in now. We bought a bigger house now, in 8 years, so we're about to move like next week. The house very huge," he added.

Davido says his twins will relocate to Nigeria after he and Chioma complete preparations for their family's new home. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido tied his motivation for securing a larger home to his desire to give his children the same standard of living his own father provided for him.

"I just want to do my kids like my daddy did for us. My daddy made us comfortable," he said.

Grandpa's Private Jet Rule

One moment from the livestream that particularly caught attention was Davido's revelation about how his father, billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke, handles travelling with his grandchildren.

According to Davido, his father has a firm rule: the grandchildren do not board commercial flights.

"His grandchildren have never entered commercial flight. On grandpa's watch, you see? Except maybe their mama carry them on commercial flights. But when they are with family, when they are with grandpa, they fly private jet," he said.

Watch Davido discuss his plans for his twins and the new mansion below:

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng