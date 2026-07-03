A Canada-based Nigerian man listed some of the benefits that Canadians would be getting in July 2026 and what they entailed

He shared the estimated dates for the benefits and the possible amount people may get depending on their income

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts and observations about the benefits he listed in the video

A Nigerian man in Canada mentioned some of the benefits that would be awarded to Canadians in July 2026.

According to him, the amount persons receive differs based on their income, marital status, and other factors.

A man in Canada lists benefits Canadians will get in July 2026 and mentions her amount. Photo: @josephs_josh

Source: UGC

Canada-based man lists benefits in July 2026

Identified as @josephs_josh on TikTok, the man stated that one of the Canadian benefits expected by July 3rd was the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (CGEB).

For CGEB, the amount a person may receive could be up to $679 for singles, $890 for couples, and $234 for children.

He also said that another benefit due for July 10 was the Ontario Trillium Benefit, which is $162 per person.

The man added:

“On July 10 as well, we have the Canadians workers benefit; you can get up to 2813 per year per family.

"On July 16th, we have the Canada disability benefit, which is $204 per month per person. On July 20th, we have the Canada child benefit, which is $679 per month."

"Then on July 29th, we have the old age benefit, which is around $817 per month per person, and on July 29th, we have the Canada Pension Plan for $1507 per month per senior.”

He stated that not everybody was going to qualify to earn the benefits, stating that most of them were for low-income earners.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as man lists Canadian benefits in July 2026

Mrnice said:

"The $890 is it for both couples or each will get separately? because I was told they'll send ours via mail on the 3rd."

Stay Happy said:

"stop mentioning the amounts, cos even if you are eligible, the amount varies depending on your yearly earnings."

Godstimehairplace said:

"Some people are not eligible, your earnings will determine and you have to go on CRA to register."

L Nissi said:

"Aaah why share this tweet anyone…? That s being nosey."

TUNDE AGBATO CANADA said:

"Is it compulsory you receive notification on your CRA Account for these benefits?"

bembabarbie said:

"I can’t wait to receive mine."

Mzz Nahemaa said:

"I file my tax but I didn’t get anything I want to know if I will get something this July."

OnyiMotorsUSA said:

"Do uk people get this benefits?"

whitenorth_vibes said:

"Shouldn’t a single person get more money than a couple ??"

A Nigerian man in Canada listed the benefits and payments Canadians would receive in July. Photo: @josephs_josh

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng