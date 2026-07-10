A Nigerian man based in Canada shared a viral TikTok recounting how his Canadian friend was turned back at a Lagos airport by immigration officials

The Canadian woman had no valid visa and attempted to bribe the immigration officer with up to $1,000, and the narrator shared what

The video sparked widespread amusement online, with many Nigerians celebrating the officer for holding firm against the attempted bribe

A Nigerian man based in Canada has gone viral on TikTok after recounting how his Canadian friend was denied entry into Nigeria at a Lagos airport.

He narrated how his Canadian friend arrived without the proper visa and attempted to bribe her way through immigration.

A man narrates what happened after a Canadian friend visited Nigeria without a visa. Photo: @uncle_khayy

Source: TikTok

The TikToker, known as Uncle K and posting under the handle @uncle_khayy, shared the story in a viral video.

Canadian Lagos trip gone wrong

According to Uncle K, the trouble began when his "Oyibo friend" returned from what she described as a stressful trip to Lagos.

As he probed further with questions, the full picture emerged: she had never actually left the airport. Nigerian immigration officials stopped her at the gate because she did not have the required visa to enter the country.

Rather than accept the outcome, she reportedly attempted to bribe the immigration officer, pushing the offer as high as $1,000. The officer refused every time and stood firm, ultimately turning her away and sending her back to Canada.

Uncle K jokingly referred to the unnamed officer as "Baba Juju," framing his refusal as a moment of quiet national pride. The on-screen caption running throughout the video read:

"Nigeria sef Dey deport people Small yansh Dey shake."

Unlike many countries that participate in visa-free or visa-on-arrival arrangements, Nigeria requires travellers to obtain the appropriate visa before arrival, and immigration officials are authorised to deny entry to anyone who does not meet the requirements.

Watch the TikTok video that sparked the conversation:

Viewers react as Canadian is denied entry into Nigeria

The clip drew a wave of reactions from viewers, who shared their thoughts on the story.

Simply Zee said:

"I am proud of Officer Babajide. God bless him and expand his chest."

the_g.l.e.a.m said:

"I shake my head for the friend that told her to offer money."

SirGudisbak said:

"Babajide Babajide Babajide , how many time I call you ? You will have peace all the days of your life , Amen."

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng