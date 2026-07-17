Why Galatasaray Chose Osimhen as Club Captain Ahead of New Season
- Victor Osimhen has reportedly been selected as Galatasaray's new permanent captain ahead of the new season
- The Super Eagles striker is set to replace Mauro Icardi following the Argentine's reported departure
- Osimhen's remarkable performances and leadership qualities reportedly influenced the club's decision
Victor Osimhen is set to begin a new chapter at Galatasaray after reports revealed that the Nigerian striker has been chosen as the club's new permanent captain ahead of the 2026/27 season.
The appointment reportedly follows the departure of former skipper Mauro Icardi, with head coach Okan Buruk and Galatasaray's hierarchy selecting Osimhen to lead the Turkish champions.
Osimhen rewarded for outstanding impact
Although he is preparing for only his third season at the club, Osimhen has quickly established himself as one of Galatasaray's most influential players after being named as the club's new captain by manager Okan Buruk, per reports from Turkey.
The Super Eagles forward enjoyed a sensational debut campaign, scoring 35 goals in all competitions to help the Istanbul giants win both the Turkish Super Lig and the domestic cup. He also surpassed Mario Jardel's long-standing record for the most goals scored by a foreign player in a single Turkish season.
He maintained that impressive standard in his second year, playing a key role as Galatasaray retained the league title and reached the UEFA Champions League knockout stages for the first time in more than 10 years.
Leadership role reflects growing influence
Osimhen served as one of Galatasaray's vice-captains last season, making him a natural successor after Icardi's reported exit.
Beyond his club achievements, the 27-year-old already possesses significant leadership experience with Nigeria. He is the Super Eagles' first vice-captain and has worn the captain's armband for the national team on several occasions.
Reports also suggest Osimhen could inherit Galatasaray's iconic No. 9 shirt after wearing the No. 45 jersey since his arrival from Napoli.
If confirmed, the captaincy would represent another landmark achievement for the Nigerian striker, whose influence continues to grow both on and off the pitch.
Osimhen opens up on life after football
Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen revealed he intends to return to school after retiring from professional football, describing earning a university degree as one of his biggest personal ambitions.
The Galatasaray striker explained that football careers are relatively short, making it important for players to prepare for life beyond the game. He stressed that education remains a priority despite his success on the pitch.
Source: Legit.ng
Olamide Abe (Sports Editor) Olamide Abe is an IOC, FIFA, FIBA, UEFA, CAF, IAAF and ITTF accredited pan-African sports journalist specialising in football, athletics, basketball and athlete-focused feature reporting. He is known for exclusive interviews, detailed match coverage, and in-depth analysis of Nigerian sports. Email: olamide.abe@corp.legit.ng