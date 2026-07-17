Victor Osimhen has reportedly been selected as Galatasaray's new permanent captain ahead of the new season

The Super Eagles striker is set to replace Mauro Icardi following the Argentine's reported departure

Osimhen's remarkable performances and leadership qualities reportedly influenced the club's decision

Victor Osimhen is set to begin a new chapter at Galatasaray after reports revealed that the Nigerian striker has been chosen as the club's new permanent captain ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The appointment reportedly follows the departure of former skipper Mauro Icardi, with head coach Okan Buruk and Galatasaray's hierarchy selecting Osimhen to lead the Turkish champions.

Victor Osimhen poses with the UCL Player Of The Match award against Juventus. Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen rewarded for outstanding impact

Although he is preparing for only his third season at the club, Osimhen has quickly established himself as one of Galatasaray's most influential players after being named as the club's new captain by manager Okan Buruk, per reports from Turkey.

The Super Eagles forward enjoyed a sensational debut campaign, scoring 35 goals in all competitions to help the Istanbul giants win both the Turkish Super Lig and the domestic cup. He also surpassed Mario Jardel's long-standing record for the most goals scored by a foreign player in a single Turkish season.

He maintained that impressive standard in his second year, playing a key role as Galatasaray retained the league title and reached the UEFA Champions League knockout stages for the first time in more than 10 years.

Leadership role reflects growing influence

Osimhen served as one of Galatasaray's vice-captains last season, making him a natural successor after Icardi's reported exit.

Beyond his club achievements, the 27-year-old already possesses significant leadership experience with Nigeria. He is the Super Eagles' first vice-captain and has worn the captain's armband for the national team on several occasions.

Reports also suggest Osimhen could inherit Galatasaray's iconic No. 9 shirt after wearing the No. 45 jersey since his arrival from Napoli.

If confirmed, the captaincy would represent another landmark achievement for the Nigerian striker, whose influence continues to grow both on and off the pitch.

Osimhen opens up on life after football

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen revealed he intends to return to school after retiring from professional football, describing earning a university degree as one of his biggest personal ambitions.

The Galatasaray striker explained that football careers are relatively short, making it important for players to prepare for life beyond the game. He stressed that education remains a priority despite his success on the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng