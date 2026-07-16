A Nigerian man has caused a stir online after bringing his marital financial issues to "The Justice Court"

The husband lamented that he was left stranded, searching for money to clear their daughter's medical bill while his wife sat on a load of money

He further alleged that after the incident, his wife went ahead to do the unthinkable after he found out about her 'wealth'

In a trending video from the popular Nigerian reality arbitration show, The Justice Court, a husband passionately narrated how his wife reportedly kept her substantial savings a secret while he struggled to pay for their daughter's emergency healthcare.

Standing before the court, the husband (dressed in a red native top) defended his track record as a provider.

A Nigerian man laments after his wife refused to pay the hospital bill. Photo credit: @pod_room6/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that despite his unstable job, he always prioritised his home, ensuring that food and household essentials were bought in advance to prevent his wife from ever complaining of hunger.

He told the court:

"I want to make sure I don't hear 'one day, there is no food in this house.' So what I do is buy ahead. Even if I don't have cash, I make sure she has what she needs."

Wife refuses to pay daughter's hospital bill

According to the husband, the breaking point in their relationship occurred when their daughter fell ill and was admitted to the hospital.

When the hospital presented a bill of N24,000, the husband did not have the cash on hand, unbeknownst to him, his wife was standing right next to him in the hospital with over N600,000 sitting in her bank account.

He said before the court:

"Why I did not approach her to give me money is because, even before then, I was struggling to send her money to eat at her workplace. Meanwhile, this person had more than N600,000 in her account."

The husband revealed that he only discovered his wife’s financial status after seizing her phone during an argument. According to him within 12 hours of him seizing her phone, she casually went out and purchased a brand-new phone for N319,000.

While the husband presented his case with visible frustration, his wife, standing at the opposite defense stand, was captured smiling and smirking throughout his testimony.

Reactions as man laments marriage ordeal

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

Hennyhollar said:

"Sometimes love is often not enough to sustain a lifelong marriage…pls marry a kind person."

elbravo_biggest said:

"He’s not the owner of the child."

CoachMofe said:

"At the end of the day, marry a kind person, that's all."

Watch the man's court appearance and statement in the video below:

Woman thanks husband's side chick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared the voice note that she received from a married woman who expressed gratitude to her.

In the now-viral voice note, the married woman repeatedly appreciated her for deciding to stay away from her husband.

Source: Legit.ng