Juanito Adams, father of late South African footballer Jayden Adams, broke his silence on the family's grief following his son's untimely death

He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from the football world while acknowledging how overwhelming the global reaction has been

South Africa's sports minister Gayton McKenzie urged the public to stop spreading unverified rumours about the cause of Jayden Adams's death

Juanito Adams, father of the late South African footballer Jayden Adams, has spoken publicly for the first time since his son's tragic passing.

Adams passed away on Saturday, July 11, days after he represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reaching the knockout stage for the first time in history.

Jayden Adams’ family speaks after the footballer's tragic death. Photo by Juan Luis Diaz.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of the family, Juanito acknowledged that the sudden nature of the death had made it particularly difficult to accept.

“As you all know, it was an untimely death. The family is struggling to process it. It won't be easy to carry on. People say it will become easier, but it won't. You just learn to live with it, so we'll see what the time ahead holds for us,” he told eNCA.

Beyond the pain of their personal loss, the Adams family has been moved by the sheer scale of the response from the football community and supporters around the world. Juanito described the reaction as both touching and difficult to take in.

“The whole world is reacting to Jayden's death. Like I said, it's very tough; we can see the love the world had for his soccer and for Jayden. It's very overwhelming, honestly,” he added.

According to Times of India, amid the tributes, South Africa's sports minister Gayton McKenzie stepped in to address the spread of unconfirmed information circulating online about the circumstances of Jayden's death.

McKenzie called on the public to refrain from sharing unverified rumours and to allow the family space to grieve with dignity as the police continue their investigation.

Jayden Adams' girlfriend breaks silence

Legit.ng previously reported that Jayden Adams’ girlfriend spoke for the first time since the unfortunate passing of the South African footballer.

Aqueelah Adendorf, who has a daughter with the Mamelodi Sundowns’ midfielder, expressed grief, but was grateful for everything they shared.

Source: Legit.ng