A university student's video took the internet by storm after it emerged online, captivating social media users with her radiant beauty.

The clip, which surfaced on TikTok, showed the young girl's effortless charm as she stood in a queue outside her school, blending in with her peers.

Pretty girl goes viral on TikTok

Juixyella, the TikTok user who shared the video appreciated the girl's beauty and gave all the flowers to God for her creation.

At one point in the clip, the pretty girl turned around to face the camera, her face beaming with smiles.

"And I met this fine girl in school today. Wait for her smile. Damm. Forget. God dey create," the caption of the video read.

Reactions trail female student's beauty

The video quickly went viral on TikTok with netizens appreciating the student's natural beauty, which shone through in the brief clip.

Her smile and gentle demeanour made her an internet sensation, with many users praising her lovely aura.

@Precious2344 said:

"See as she fine with her natural hair. God Dey create oooo."

@0000 asked:

"Na that one wey pass?"

@kay-Stallion said:

"Adaeze is her name, I get her number."

@Sofia said:

"Who be those won wey carry face dey block the view."

@lizethselene fan said:

"Her name is Hannah I know her very fine girl."

@Roseline samson said:

"See the way I dey smile like fish."

@Favyfavour said:

"This one no concern me. My own be say my bby will be hitting 30k soon."

@Phil Abbey asked:

"Who see that girl wey pass?"

@Everyday_Debby said:

"She’s so beautiful even without makeup and she’s on her natural hair what if she come make up den put on a wig awww she’s gonna turn to an Angel in human form. Much love from here."

@verified savage said:

"She must be one among the angels God created on sunday morning."

@kingjossy013 said:

"Omo. See beauri but I no fit leave my babe wey I no get fr her."

@CHECK IT OUT added:

"Most cases, their beautiful draw boys close to them but their characters chase them away."

@Astrid reacted:

"She's pretty, but you only noticed her because of the people she was surrounded with, if you grab you grab. No one should come for me after this o."

See the post below:

