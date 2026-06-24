A Nigerian businesswoman and digital skills teacher, Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, has opined that she cannot call or respond to her husband as 'sir', and she explained her assertion

In a Facebook post, Chioma revealed that a trick she used in dismissing men she was not interested in when she was single was by addressing them as 'sir' or 'dede' (a respectful Igbo term used for an older male)

The businesswoman's perspective on how a husband is addressed has sparked a debate online about tradition and marriage dynamics, with some people agreeing with her, while others disagreed

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, a business and digital skills teacher, has caused a commotion on Facebook after asserting that she cannot call or respond to her husband as 'sir.'

Elaborating on her perspective, Chioma, in a Facebook post on June 24, stated that her husband is first her friend and buddy and that he is not her friend and she cannot marry him if she has to address him as 'sir.'

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze explains why she can't call her husband 'sir.' Photo Credit: Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze

Source: Facebook

Why businesswoman can't call her husband 'sir'

Chioma revealed that when she was single, she used to address her admirers as 'sir' or 'dede' (a respectful Igbo term used for an older male) if she was not interested in them, adding that it was her humble way of telling the man she does not want anything to do with him.

Chioma maintained that calling one's husband 'sir' builds an uncomfortable wall between man and wife, and she does not want a wall in her home.

Her Facebook post read:

"There are women who call or respond to their husband as, "Sir".

"No vex o - I no fit do that one.

"To me, a husband is first my friend and paddy. If I have to call you Sir, you are not my friend and I won't marry you.

"In my single days, if a man was asking me out, my humble way of telling him I wasn't interested was calling him Sir or Dede. It spoke loudly that I didnt want anything [expletive] with him.

"Then after battling all that, I come and marry a "Sir"???

"Argue all you want oh, but I maintain that calling you Sir builds an uncomfortable wall between us. I dont want that wall in my home.

"If you are too big to be my friend and husband, biko marry someone else oh.

"We dont do that here."

Chioma's perspective on how a husband is addressed elicited mixed reactions on social media. While some people supported her opinion, others did not.

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze explained that calling one's husband 'sir' builds an uncomfortable wall between the couple. Photo Credit: Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Businesswoman's assertion sparks debate on Facebook

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the businesswoman's opinion below:

Anazor Ifeagachukwu Esther said:

"Calling or answering your husband "sir" does not stop him from being your friend.

"Well, everyone with what works for them."

Gifty Ushie said:

"This man will tell me to call him sir or add sir when I'm addressing him.

"Inside my mind I will be like see this mumu man o.

"Why will you address your man as sir abeg."

Martha Chimamaka Oru-Nnadi said:

"Okay, someone finally said this. I can't, I have never, in fact if I want to tease my husband, I will answer him 'sir' and we both will burst out laughing.

"Like how do people do it."

Udochukwu Chikwendu said:

"As I saw this, I just showed my wife and we laughed.

"My wife calls me Sir, Baby, Babe, Nkem, Obim, Daddy.

"Na as the spirit leads her per time.

"Where it’s bad is if it’s the man that is demanding the response."

Goodness Ogbodo said:

"Lol, it all depends ma. Sir, daddy works for me and we're cool as best friends. We dey even chop for ground like children. Different strokes sha.

"Funny enough, my gf that calls hers babe,

"And all that, always admires how my man and I relate when she visits me. Her babe na respect respect the man dey find. So it just all depends."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a funny video had shown the moment gospel singer Moses Bliss' wife called him 'sir' while he called her 'baby.'

Lady who doesn't call husband 'baby'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had revealed that she does not call her husband 'baby.'

In a post on X by @Zonia_Chris, the lady said the Holy Spirit warned her about it, stating that 'baby' was not a romantic name.

She also gave some name suggestions that ladies can call their husbands.

Source: Legit.ng