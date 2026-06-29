A Nigerian woman living abroad returned home unexpectedly to surprise her mother after eight years of separation

The mother became emotional and fell to the ground out of shock upon seeing her daughter

The lady comforted her crying mother and explained the reason why she came back home after years away

A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the emotional moment she surprised her mother after spending eight years living abroad.

The video quickly went viral on social media as it captured the raw maternal bond and the mother's intense reaction.

An abroad-based Nigerian lady surprises her mother after 8 years. Photo credit: @skiinniiee_fayfay/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady surprises mother after 8 years abroad

In the video posted by TikTok user @skiinniiee_fayfay, the young lady can be seen arriving at a residential compound in a vehicle. She initially kept out of sight and asked a staff member to go inside to call her mother out under the pretense of showing her something outside.

When the mother walked out of the house and spotted her daughter standing by a silver car, she screamed out in absolute disbelief. She immediately ran to hug her daughter before collapsing to the brick pavement out of sheer shock.

Lady reunites with mother after eight years

The mother began to weep loudly on the floor while holding onto her child tightly. Overwhelmed by the unexpected reunion, the mother cried out:

"Patience what have you done to me."

The daughter immediately knelt down on the pavement to comfort her mother and quickly allayed her visible anxiety. Reassuring her mother, Patience said:

"Mummy I'm back on holiday I wasn't deported stop crying."

Reactions as lady returns after eight years

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

phelumhi said:

"Make this girl ]allow me cry in peace nah."

Dabirah🦋🤍 said:

"I’m about to cry but the young sis is crazy. 😅😅😅"

Soft-wunmi🧚🏽‍♀️

"Have we normalise crying for strangers on this app. 😭🥺"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady reunites with her school mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady reunited with her former school mother 19 years after losing contact following secondary school graduation.

Source: Legit.ng