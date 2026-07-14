The UAE has outlined the application steps for foreigners to obtain a residence visa and live in Dubai

It mentioned the requirements that must be met before the government approves an application

Details on the website show the cost of the permit to live as a resident in the country

The UAE, also known as the United Arab Emirates, has released the requirements for a residence visa for residents who wish to bring their family members to the country to live together.

On its official website, the UAE explained that both male and female residents can sponsor their family members, including their spouse and children below the age of 25.

UAE outlines steps to get residence visa, explains permit charges. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Julian Herbert /George Pachantouris/Bradai Abderrahmen

Source: Getty Images

UAE: Family residence visa

It added that applicants aged 18 years and above must undergo a medical fitness test. The UAE website also states that the residence visa is granted for a one-year duration.

Below are the steps to obtain a UAE residence visa.

Apply for an entry permit. Apply for a medical fitness test. Apply for a residence visa. Apply for an Emirates ID.

The UAE also listed the requirements applicants must meet to obtain the residence permit.

They include:

A recent colour photograph with a white background. A copy of the applicant's passport. An approved medical examination for applicants aged 18 years and above.

The UAE residence permit fee is AED 200 (N75,454).

UAE: Countries eligible for visa on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) published an official list of countries whose citizens are eligible for a 90-day visa on arrival.

The report explained that nationals of the listed countries can stay in the UAE for up to 90 days under the visa-on-arrival scheme, while citizens of some other countries are only eligible for shorter stays.

Source: Legit.ng