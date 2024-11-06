A Nigerian lady who got married to her lecturer has thrown shades at people who advised her against dating him

In a video, the bride who recently tied the knot showed off her wedding ring and expressed her excitement

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady's joyful celebration has gone viral after she tied the knot with her lecturer, proving doubters wrong.

The bride's video captured her wedding ring and uncontainable excitement over getting married to her lecturer.

Lady proudly shows off her wedding ring Photo credit: @symply_motee/TikTok.

Bride gets married to lecturer

Shared by @symply_motee on TikTok, the clip recalled the scepticism and criticism she faced while they were still dating.

According to her, people advised her to end the relationship, stating that the lecturer won't marry her but he proved them wrong.

"People: Stop dating that your lecturer, he won't marry you o. Me: How market?" the bride said while flaunting her wedding ring.

Reactions as bride flaunts ring

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with congratulatory messages and well-wishes from users who admired her braveness.

Bride falls in love with lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride who married her lecturer showed a lot of excitement in a wedding video trending on social media.

In the video, the lady was all smiles as she made it clear that she fell in love with her course lecturer.

Source: Legit.ng