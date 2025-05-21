A Nigerian woman shared how her husband, who built a new house, sadly died before moving in

Her husband planned to open the house in May, but was buried in May instead, inside the parlour of the new building

In a TikTok video, the widow emotionally remembered her husband, asking him not to rest until his killers are found

A Nigerian woman shared how her husband, who built a house, died before he had the opportunity to move into the house.

She stated that her husband had planned on opening the new house in May, but sadly died before then.

Widow Buries Husband Inside Parlour of New House He Built Before Death, Shares Experience

In a video by @mummygeraldine on TikTok, the woman stated that her husband was buried in May, the same month he planned on opening his new home.

She also added that he was buried in the parlour of his new building.

The widow said:

“You said we will be opening our house by May and in May, you were buried inside your parlour. Oh my darling husband. Don’t rest until you bring your killers down. March 30 a day to always remember then May 7 your remembrance day my forever love.”

Reaction trails widow’s sad story

@obiagbajane said:

"If I may ask, why are people buried inside their house instead of outside."

@chinaza said:

"I also marry there,is not edo people u see,l am Igbo,igbo people do burial insidetheir house,my grandfather is one."

@ozonwachinamaraoj said:

"So sorry dear take heart dear God will guide and protect u and ur children may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace Amen."

@charliejesusokiem said:

"May you soul rest in peace. but not on till you kills those are involved from brother & sister, and friends, father side, mother side . fight like a Man. Anyone that's has hands in your death."

@Sweetbaby said:

"my Dad was buried inside the house, just lost my mom few weeks ago and same will be done inside the house.Its well."

@maryauma said:

"My guardian promised to come to my graduation this december and sadly decided to leave this world in march. I cry daily whenever i think about our last conversation."

Onyibrowny said:

"Me wey be night crawler will learn to sleep early if in this house! May he brought his “keelers” where they sent him before resting."

@twinssquardempire said:

may God grant you peace of mind,and may his Divine protection of almighty God be upon you always.may his soul rest in peace."

In related stories, a woman shared her husband's last words at the hospital and the painful question her son asked about his late father.

Bride visits parents' graveside on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride got many people emotional as she insisted on visiting her late parents’ grave on her wedding day

She wore her beautiful wedding dress and went to where her late parents were buried, accompanied by family members

Many cried as the bride became emotional after visiting her parents’ grave, sparking reactions online.

