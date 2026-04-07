A woman was overwhelmed with emotions over the powerful action her husband was engaged in while she was receiving a blood transfusion in the hospital at 2:00 am

According to the woman, she was weak and vulnerable at the time and woke up around 2:00 am, only to find her husband in that position

She shared a video on TikTok of the position in which she found her husband, and her video elicited emotional reactions on social media

A woman, @elizabethhenry4jesus, has heaped praise on her husband over what she found him doing at 2:00 am while she received a blood transfusion in the hospital.

She used her husband to educate intending couples about the significance of marrying right, stressing that it is beyond love, romance, and good vibes.

A woman was touched to find her husband praying for her at 2:00 am in the hospital. Photo Credit: @elizabethhenry4jesus

Source: TikTok

The woman emphasised that marriage is spiritual.

Woman's experience in hospital with husband

@elizabethhenry4jesus shared a video on TikTok of her husband praying for her around 2:00 am, explaining that she found the sight to be truly humbling.

In the clip, her husband could be seen slightly stretching his arm, placed on a table, forward with his head bowed in prayer.

At a time she was weak and vulnerable in the hospital, it gladdened her heart to find her husband praying for her and not sleeping, complaining or distracted.

"Let me say this from a deep place in my heart… marrying right is not just about love, romance, and good vibes. It is deeper than that. It is spiritual. It is destiny. Recently, I had an experience that truly humbled me. I was in the hospital receiving blood transfusion, weak and vulnerable. Then I woke up around 2am… and the first thing I saw was my husband praying for me. Not sleeping. Not complaining. Not distracted. He was praying..." she wrote.

She explained the significance of his action in that moment and drew lessons for intending couples.

She expressed gratitude to God not just for preserving her life, but for giving her a husband who can pray and stand strong.

"In that moment, I realized something powerful: this is what it means to marry right. Because when life hits hard, you need more than someone who says “I love you.” You need someone who will stand in the gap for you when you can’t even speak for yourself. While the doctors were working on my body physically… my husband was fighting for me spiritually. That moment reminded me that marriage is not just about pictures, outings, or gifts.

"There will be seasons of weakness, pain, and uncertainty… and you need a partner who will stay, cover you, and carry you through. That night, I saw what covenant truly looks like. And I’m grateful to God—not just for preserving my life, but for giving me a husband who knows how to pray and stand strong. Marry right. It matters more than people think."

A woman finds her husband praying for her in the hospital. Photo Credit: @elizabethhenry4jesus

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Husband's action in hospital melts hearts online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the husband's action below:

Miss Bola💖 said:

"Deep I know a woman whose husband has been taking care of for 18yrs now and he’s still married to her. She suffering full paralysis and he’s been taking care of her and is still doing it am always in awe of him all the time."

deo_lah0 said:

"This was my husband whenever I’m in the hospital for cs even when the baby is out he can’t carry them on till I’m out when he saw me he will now go and carry the baby hmm oko mi God will bless you abundantly."

Prince_of_light said:

"What I told a lady and she didn't understand, and I realize we are not compatible 😞,sad but I had to admit the truth because I won't marry for physical purpose but on spiritual authority and mandate."

@_ewomazino2❤️ said:

"And someone out there will tell me not to marry someone who shares the same faith and beliefs with me,,Taaah ... God bless him."

Julian🥰🥰 said:

"Thank you Jesus hope you are fine now mooma ❤️sending hugs from here."

Chioma_C said:

"He is actually doing what he should. He is your better half. God bless him, he is one in a million."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had arrived at the hospital with gifts for his wife, who had just delivered a baby.

Supportive husband sleeps on hospital floor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a supportive husband was seen sleeping on the hospital floor after standing by his wife during labour.

A video captured the lengths her husband went to support her through the intense experience of labour. The new mother documented the touching scene at the hospital and expressed gratitude for her husband.

In the clip, her newborn slept peacefully on the bed while the caring husband slept on the floor beside them.

Source: Legit.ng