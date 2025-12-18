A Nigerian lady has shared an indirect message with her followers on the TikTok app after welcoming her child at a hospital

In a video, she captured her supportive husband sleeping on the floor, after staying awake to assist her through labour pain and stress

Social media users who came across the emotional video on the platform applauded the doting husband in the comments

A Nigerian lady recently shared a heartfelt moment following the birth of her child at a hospital in the country.

The video captured the lengths her husband went to support her through the intense experience of labour.

Man seen sleeping on the hospital floor after supporting his wife to give birth.

Man supports wife during childbirth

Identified as @tasty001 on TikTok, the new mother documented the touching scene at the hospital and expressed gratitude for her husband.

In the clip, her newborn slept peacefully on the bed while the caring husband slept on the floor beside them.

"If you like marry rubbish," the proud wife told her followers while gushing over her husband's show of support.

New mum gushes over her husband who stood by her during labour.

Reactions as man supports wife during childbirth

TikTok users quickly reacted to the video, expressing admiration for the husband’s support and love for his family.

@NWA NA AGBA MMIRI said:

"That’s hospital bed. That means they haven’t been discharged yet and instead of the man to go home he decided to stay with the wife in the hospital. His type are rare."

@NAILTECH IN KOLAALAGBADO BPAGE said:

"Me wey my man slept on the chair when I was sick till morning, he waited till I wake up before going to prepare what I will eat, I no video him vulnerable time, unah go dey video wetin go make man family talk say he be mumu."

@olayinka said:

"This is main reason I will keep on respect and love my younger brother who stood by me representing my husband when I give birth to my lovely baby. Samuel you are the best brother and I will love you still I die."

@Sheisfavorite22 said:

"Omo comment section make una dey try appreciate men when dey do good. Congratulations."

@Mrobasiallen Chikezie said:

"You chose wise, the universe will smile at him at some point. Things money cant buy, your home is rich with LOVE AND COMPASSION."

@queenmother972 reacted:

"Sleeping on the floor for his baby sake, no mean you marry right "

@TMT said:

"Sleeping on the floor did not show how much he love her. Men are different don’t take it personal. Yes my husband can do same but that doesn’t mean if others are not doing it they did not care or love their family. And some good men too will go home as far as they have car and prepare what the mother will eat for the following day. If some bad men can’t do it don’t mean the good men that did not do it are bad. Staying with the wife is good but sleeping on the floor doesn’t mean all men should sleep on the floor."

@NOBLE KOI FISH said:

"They no allow anyone to sleep with me in the ward, my husband slept outside in cold weather. I was looking at him outside helplessly."

@El Bhami said:

"I wish make I don born but am not ready yet. Pikins dey enter my eye but I have to achieve wetin no go make ham suffer. Stay calm my incoming child."

@Haleemah said:

"My husband slept on hospital floor for good 5 days cuz na CS I do. People told him to be going home to sleep but he refused, may God bless him for me."

@Mimi & Ojukwu added:

"Mine slept outside the hospital the day I was admitted when I was sick because they didn't allow him inside. All the mosquitoes of that night bit shege comot him body. Guys I'm really lucky to have him though sometimes we have our small small quarrels. Can't heart you less Babe."

Husband supports wife during labour

