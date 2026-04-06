Sarah Martins recalled being approached by a married woman, whom she initially thought was a fan of her movies or her charity work

The actress alleged that the woman offered her a staggering $10,000 ( to join her and her husband in a close 3some session

Sarah questioned if such arrangements have become the standard lifestyle in Lagos, noting that "some women are as terrible as their men

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has shared a startling experience she claimed happened while she stepped out to get food.

The Asaba-based movie star opened up in a video posted on her Instagram page, where she narrated how a married woman allegedly approached her with a surprising offer involving herself and her husband.

According to the actress, who recently had an issue with the Lagos government, the encounter happened on a normal day when she was heading to an eatery after feeling hungry while preparing meals for charity.

Recounting the moment, Sarah Martins said the woman approached her warmly, and she initially assumed it was a fan interaction.

Sarah Martins alleges that the woman offered her a staggering $10,000 to join her and her husband in a close 3some session. Photos: Sarah Martins.

Source: Instagram

However, the conversation quickly took an unexpected turn.

She explained that the woman allegedly told her that her husband had been talking about her constantly and expressed interest in spending time together.

The actress claimed the woman then proposed that the three of them go somewhere private.

Martins added that she was shocked when the woman allegedly offered her $10,000 to accept the arrangement.

“She said she would love me, her husband and her to go somewhere and have fun. She said her husband couldn’t stop talking about me,” she recalled.

The actress noted that she immediately declined, stressing that she had never been involved in such a situation before.

Still visibly surprised in the video, Martins questioned whether such proposals were common in Lagos.

She admitted that the incident left her confused and uneasy, especially because the offer came from a married woman.

The actress also expressed disappointment, saying experiences like that made her rethink assumptions about relationships and boundaries.

“Na so una dey do for Lagos? Like, I’m still shocked! Some women are as terrible as their men,” she said.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Sarah Martins' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@carphy_flinks stated:

"I don’t know if her own is true but I hear say them dey run this thing for Lagos and Abuja well"

@bhee_chee noted:

"As a lady, if your husband suggests threes0me to “spice up” the relationship, agree oo. But the third party has to be a man"

@andrewbills___ shared:

"It’s a common thing abroad and it’s called fantasies, little things fly over y’all head in Nigeria, it’s a matter of choice, you are either interested or not, it doesn’t require setting up a camera"

Sarah Martins questions if such arrangements have become the standard lifestyle in Lagos. Photo: Sarah Martins.

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins clarifies relationship with dispatch rider

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sarah Martins spoke up over rumours surrounding her recent outing with a dispatch rider who reportedly lost his job.

Reacting to speculations that she had "submitted" herself to a relationship with the rider, Sarah made it clear it was a simple lunch date.

She firmly stated that she does not 'date low' and cannot fix any man to meet her standards, urging people to stop spreading false narratives.

Source: Legit.ng