A Nigerian lady has shared how she refused a fully paid travel opportunity to support a friend in distress, getting betrayed by her

She explained that her friend had lost both parents and depended on her for emotional support during that period

Months later, she discovered the same friend had relocated abroad without informing her, sparking reactions online

A Nigerian lady has recounted how she gave up on a major opportunity to travel abroad because of a friend who had secretly relocated without informing her.

The Nigerian lady, identified as Blessing Ailen, shared her experience of making a japa sacrifice for a friend who later betrayed her on X on April 6, 2026.

A Nigerian lady recounts how she was betrayed by a friend who secretly relocated abroad. Photo credit: Blessing Ailen/X

Source: Twitter

According to her, she had the chance to travel out of the country (japa) on a fully paid arrangement, but chose to stay back because her friend was going through a difficult period at that time.

Lady refuses to relocate because of friend

She explained that her friend had recently lost both parents in an accident and had also dropped out of school. With no siblings or close family around, the friend relied heavily on her for emotional support.

A Nigerian lady shares how she refused a fully paid relocation opportunity to support a friend but was betrayed. Photo credit: Blessing Ailen/X

Source: Twitter

However, she said she was shocked months later when she discovered that the same friend had relocated abroad without informing her. She also added how she knew about it.

She said in the X post:

"I once sacrificed a fully paid opportunity to travel out just because my friend begged me not to leave her alone during a tough time(she had just lost both parents to an acc!dent and also had to drop out from school,she had no sibling but just me her friend)

I stayed. I showed up for her. I was there through everything.

Few months later… she relocated quietly without telling me 💀

Found out on Instagram.

I’ve made peace with myself already ❤️"

See her post below:

Reactions to Nigerian lady betrayed by friend

The post has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions from social media users. Some of the comments collected by Legit.ng are below.

@folatheicon stated:

"She did WHAT??? …Nahhh this is actually crazy..So much for friendship I must say Did she text to explain anything later?"

@Sugar_Pops_ commented:

"The moment she asked you to stay back was the moment you should have clocked she’s not a good person. Anybody that asks you to stay back in this country for them is not a good person."

@Yakubumanager21 wrote:

"I’m not going to say anything harsh. But fvck that was wild. 😭😭"

@BigCHI202 stated:

"But Una Dey do oo, sorry but I can’t miss such opportunity for anyone o."

@debbiforreal22 commented:

"Pele, my sister. How many sacrifices do you make for your siblings? Most of the time we forget family for the ordinary friends who do not genuinely care about us. How can you abandon your progress that can better your life for friendship?"

Nigerian lady forced to return from UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a UK-based lady shared how she lost her job after her visa was about to expire and was faced with challenges returning to Nigeria.

The lady, while she was in the UK, claimed to have applied for a visa extension and paid for job and sponsorship help, but all efforts failed.

Source: Legit.ng