A Nigerian woman has shared her frustration with filing income tax returns, citing confusion, technical issues, and an unfriendly system

She struggled to find many details on the portal and complained about lack of support and a non-responsive chatbot

Fearing fines before the deadline, she urged authorities to simplify the process for young Nigerians

As the March 31st deadline for filing personal income tax returns approaches, a young Nigerian woman has voiced out her struggles with the process.

In the video shared on TikTok on March 30, 2026, the lady, identified as @tech_sis29, stated that she was confused and exhausted while trying to navigate the official tax portal.

A Nigerian lady shares how she was not able to register and fill her tax returns. Photo credit: @tech_sis29/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She made sure to highlight some technical glitches and a lack of support from authorities.

Nigerian lady complains about income tax returns

What made her frustration triple was the fine attached to it for individuals who fail to file their tax returns by the end of March 2026.

"I don't have any money to pay fine. That's why I'm doing it right now," she said in frustration.

The lady also spoke about several roadblocks she encountered on the portal, including the inability to find her employer's name in the system.

A Nigerian lady laments difficulties while filing out her tax returns. Photo credit: Tinubu/X

Source: Facebook

She lamented:

“I can’t find the company; the company is not there. I kept refreshing and I can’t find it."

Nigerian lady tries to complete tax returns

Even as a freelancer, she found the system unfriendly, noting that the forms require complex details like "net profit" which are difficult for the average young professional to calculate without guidance.

Another frustrating incident was the lack of human assistance and also the non-responsive AI chatbot to help with the process.

In her words:

"I'm really confused. And the chatbot on this website is not working. I sent a message previously and I've sent another message now, and it's not responding to me. Is there like a website or a video that we can watch to understand how to file this thing properly? Because me, I am confused."

She added:

"Dear Nigerian Government, life is already hard for Nigerian youths, and you're still saying we will pay a fine from March 31st if we don't file. We are already poor, can you let us breathe, please!!!!"

Watch the TikTok video of the lady complaining below:

Reactions to income tax returns complaint

Some of the comments are below.

Endurance Henry said:

"I don give up me I can’t even retrieve my payer ID."

Ipooladara commented:

"Like it's so confusing."

MATEEN stated:

"The customer support works. You probably didn't check back."

Eligibility to pay tax in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s new tax law had set out clear rules on who counted as a resident for tax purposes.

For decades, individuals had struggled with uncertainty over whether they were liable to pay taxes in the country.

According to the new rules, an individual is considered a tax resident in Nigeria if any of the following applied during a tax year:

They are domiciled in Nigeria.

They maintain a permanent home for domestic use in Nigeria.

They spend 183 days or more in Nigeria, including short leaves or temporary absences.

They have substantial economic or immediate family ties in Nigeria.

They serve as a Nigerian diplomat or public servant abroad.

Source: Legit.ng