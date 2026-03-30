Rising rent costs are driving Nigerians towards homeownership amid an affordability crisis in the country

Ibadan's urban expansion threatens biodiversity and forest ecosystems due to population growth in one of sub-Saharan Africa's largest cities

Environmental concerns intensify as housing development disturbingly impacts natural resources, Legit.ng reports

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than four years of experience in public-interest journalism across Nigeria and the African continent.

Ibadan, Oyo State - Ayobami Lekan works as a filling station manager in a Lagos suburb, but he travels every weekend to visit his family in his own home at Ajia, Ibadan, Oyo State, South West Nigeria. About five years ago, being a property owner never crossed this Nigerian youth’s mind. In the same area in Ibadan many years ago, trees seethed with life, with beautiful birds, insects and humming wild bees clinging to them.

“I was paying N2.4 million per annum (around $1,671) for a self-contained apartment in Abule Egba area of Lagos. How much is my salary sef (sic)?” Lekan asked rhetorically. “With a wife and two children, the house was not even conducive for my family. So, I quickly borrowed myself brain, got the land in Ibadan, which is my country home, and built the house bit by bit. The price of land is not as high as what we have in Lagos.”

Rising rent and cost-of-living pressures are pushing many Nigerians in the Southwest to find shelter in Ibadan, Oyo State, fueling rapid urban growth.

Source: Original

Commuting interstate every week is stressful, but it is a life he has had to adapt to, given the cost-of-living crisis in Nigeria. He had to be smart, especially considering his modest income.

Many Nigerians are renting, often spending an increasing portion of their income on housing. The market is facing one of its toughest periods in recent history, with the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in many parts of the country climbing to about N2.5 million (approximately $1,850) per year, according to a 2025 report by The Punch. Meanwhile, Nigeria's minimum wage remains at N70,000 ($50.80) per month.

This situation represents a sharp rise compared to a few years ago and highlights the deepening affordability crisis confronting millions. From Ibadan to Ajah, Asaba, Lokoja, Lafia, Kano metropolitan, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, rent rates are increasingly straining households. The pressure is pushing more residents towards homeownership.

Lagos-based worker Ayobami Lekan with his young family in his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Source: Original

Those who are well-to-do patronise real estate companies rapidly acquiring lands in Ibadan, Nigeria’s largest city by land area. Hotspots include Ayegun Oleyo, Ayegun Apadi, Olode-Falansa, Laniba, the Inner Moniya axis, Omi-Adio, and Ido. Many, like Lekan, with limited funds, finish building their homes over several years, adapting to their financial capacity.

With a growth rate of 3.15% and a population approaching four million, Ibadan has been identified as densely populated.

Ibadan-based housing expert Kayode Sadiq notes that major road construction projects are accelerating internal migration.

On the impact of population inflows into the region, Sadiq told Legit.ng:

“Some areas are seeing increased migration due to road constructions. You know this is a major catalyst for relocation.”

Housing expert Kayode Sadiq with colleagues at a construction site in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Source: Original

Amid a housing boom, Ibadan, one of the six Nigerian cities that are among Africa’s fastest-growing cities, is facing significant biodiversity loss. The rapidly expanding capital of Oyo State was ranked 22nd in 'Africa’s Urbanisation Dynamics 2025: Planning for Africa’s Urban Expansion,' a report co-authored by the AfDB, Cities Alliance, OECD/SWAC, and UCLG Africa. The city’s population is projected to reach 8.7 million by 2050. In the same year, data from the State Performance Index (NGF 2025), released by Statisense, identified Ibadan as the most preferred destination for Nigerians seeking to relocate within the country.

A 2025 report by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) noted that population pressure and financial motivation are among the major threats to forest conservation in Africa.

Ibadan urban expansion threatens forest ecosystems

Environmental concerns are largely modern issues, driven by humanity’s growing disregard for nature amid rising population pressures. Housing expansion, both in rural and urban areas, is a major driver of habitat destruction.

Legit.ng findings showed that in a move that strongly contradicts environmental conservation goals, the Seyi Makinde-led Oyo State government is currently clearing the 52-hectare Ogunpa Forest Reserve behind Agodi Gardens in Ibadan to develop a residential estate. Litigation related to this matter is currently before the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan.

A March 22, 2026, post on X from a channel dedicated to protecting the Ogunpa Forest Reserve, kicking against the government’s decision, can be seen below.

Trees are cut down indiscriminately, illegal logging persists, and land-use changes are widespread. Interviews with homeowners, real estate experts, and analysts, along with existing literature, indicate that deforestation in Ibadan has had significant ecological impacts.

Forests are home to most of the Earth’s terrestrial biodiversity. They provide water, livelihoods, climate regulation, and are essential for sustainable food production. Forest biodiversity covers all life forms in forested areas and their ecological roles. It encompasses not just trees, but the multitude of plants, animals, and microorganisms, along with their genetic diversity.

With over 8,000 plant species expected to have medicinal potential, Nigeria’s biodiversity supports traditional healers and local communities, treating ailments like malaria, diabetes, and hypertension. Yet these resources are under threat. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has classified 18 medicinal plant species in Nigeria as critically endangered and 146 as threatened, according to a report by HumAngle. Climate change, deforestation, and urbanisation are accelerating their depletion, leaving traditional medicine practitioners struggling to find resources.

Population growth is emerging as a clear driver behind these declines. Human activities impact the larger landscape: housing development increases fire risk, pollution, and alters nutrient and biogeochemical cycles. Residents’ activities, landscaping, introducing non-native species, and supporting domestic predators exacerbate these effects. Removing natural land cover introduces new barriers to wildlife movement. In fragmented landscapes, remaining natural areas are often too small to sustain viable populations of native species, leading to declines in wildlife abundance and diversity.

Femi Obadun, a top public servant in Ondo State, warned, "Protecting the forest means protecting ourselves. When we destroy the forest, we destroy humanity."

Source: Legit.ng