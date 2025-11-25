A man has announced online that he has permanently moved back to Nigeria after 15 years in France

In a short video, the man is seen aboard a flight with words overlaid on it explaining that he would work as a farmer in Nigeria

While some people commended his decision to return to Nigeria, others criticised him, saying the country was unsafe for farming

A man, @dr.croc1, who had resided in France for 15 years, has relocated to Nigeria, where he will make ends meet as a farmer.

This was disclosed in a video the man posted on TikTok.

In the video, the man is captured on a flight and gives netizens an aerial view while showing his face.

For his farming in Nigeria, the man said he would focus on horses, wine, pythons, and crocodiles.

The words overlaid on his video read:

"After 15 years in France.

"Permanently moving back to Nigeria to farm: Horse, wine, python and crocodile."

Relocation to Nigeria: Reactions trail man's decision

I'M_ RAFIKI_D_G_F🧌🐾💺🔏 said:

"I am happy for you bro .. people wen dey talk nonsense make dem come taste the europ life for themselves make we see how far.. congrats bro and welcome home."

Sallie’s Luxe nails said:

"Ppl wey dey here dey find way to japa you dey come back."

OGE’Srandomthoughts🦋 said:

"This is how it was suppose to be.. you hustle there and bring back the money to invest in good business in the country. But the insecurities in Nigeria is too much, it’s so sad."

STUDENT 4 LIFE said:

"Makes sense bro 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 I also spent 15y in Switzerland 🇨🇭. But finally I came back to Nigeria 🇳🇬 and am fine."

alalor7 said:

"You’ve made it sir, to start that kind farming and the knowledge nor b for kids. I wish you success."

Off👹💀 said:

"I also take same step earlier this year una go think say abroad easy too no worry I no why bro is coming home back he don tired."

DMC🇺🇸💵 said:

"If you are coming to business in Nigeria, try keep sheikh Gumi money oooo him boys dey para pass MC Oluomo boys o."

️Nkiri_jnr🏆 said:

"Na mistake oo brother e be like you no Dey current Nigerian news ajeh."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had celebrated relocating to Poland to work on a farm.

US-based nurse quits, returns to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse based in the United States had quit her job and returned to Nigeria in search of a better life.

According to Nurse Judith Okorie, she decided to make the journey back home because she was searching for peace of mind. The nurse who resigned from her job before returning home said life could be a lot more fun than what the Western world made people believe.

In her TikTok video, she said there was a lot more to life than focusing on work. She lamented that in some families, siblings don't get to see each other because they live in different cities around the world.

