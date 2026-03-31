A Nigerian lawyer has shared his opinion about the wedding of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s son

He shared a photo of Aboy and his wife and spoke about the wedding, citing an important law to back his claims

The lawyer said that, according to a section of the Marriage Causes Act, the marriage might be invalid

A lawyer has said the marriage between the son of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere and a woman can be voided, citing a section of the Marriage Causes Act to back his claim.

The lawyer, in his video, claims that the wedding ceremony might be void or illegal and gives two reasons why this might be possible.

Lawyer reacts to wedding of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s son. Photo Source: Facebook/Lawyer Fortune/Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

Lawyer speaks about Apostle Chibuzor’s son

The statement of this lawyer comes just days after Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere confirmed that his son, Aboy, has gotten married, as he took to his media page to share photos and also announced several benefits, including a home, a vacation, and others.

While people continue to react to the wedding of Apostle Chibuzor's son, a lawyer said the wedding might be illegal and shared two reasons.

Lawyer Fortune said that he discovered some possible loopholes or issues that might lead to the end of the marriage.

He said in a Facebook video:

"The marriage between Apostle Chibuzor's autistic son and that woman has legal K legs. That marriage can be void, and this is why."

"First, know that marriage is a contract, and under section 3 of the Matrimonial Causes Act, a marriage involving someone who is mentally incapable of understanding the nature of the contract is void. Factually, that guy is autistic, and obviously, he did not even know what was happening. He didn't even know he was being wedded."

His first point is that the Marriage Causes Act states that certain individuals, specifically people who are mentally incapable of understanding the nature of such a contract, cannot be said to have agreed to a marriage.

Nigerian lawyer says Apostle Chibuzor’s son’s marriage might be invalid. Photo Source: Facebook/Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, Marriage Causes Act

Source: Facebook

Lawyer reacts to wedding at OPM church

He gave another instance as his second reason why the marriage might be void.

He explained that, also, if the church, OPM, does not have a license to carry out marriages or wed individuals, then such an event, which took place in the church, isn’t a marriage.

"Worst case, if that church, I think OPM, is not licensed to hold weddings, that would render the marriage void from the beginning because church marriage is the same as statutory marriage. But for a church marriage to pass as statutory marriage, the church must be licensed to celebrate or hold weddings. So, if OPM is not licensed, that marriage is just a social gathering."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady spoke out after Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere allegedly offered money to a woman to marry his adopted autistic son, Aboy. She questioned why the pastor arranged the marriage instead of finding other ways to care for him, suggesting that Aboy would have been better off with a nurse.

Aboy Chibuzor’s wife speaks about her past

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Aboy Chibuzor’s wife, the adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, spoke about her past and marriage.

She said she is a mother of three children and explained that marrying Aboy was a choice she made to serve God. She called their marriage a special mission from God.

Source: Legit.ng