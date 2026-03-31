Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has addressed backlash following the wedding of his son, Aboy Chibuzor

The pastor recalled how he was able to join one aged couple in holy matrimony after he found out that they, and many others, did not settle their bride price

He stated, in a Facebook post, that he had to gather all those who are married with no bride price payment attached and conducted a massive ceremony for them

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has disclosed how he officiated a massive wedding for an old couple who had been living together without having paid the bride price.

Not only did he stand in for the couple, but he did so for about 140 other couples (280 people) in just seven days after finding out that they had been together without the traditional route.

Apostle Chibuzor responds to backlash with a post that showed how he wedded 140 couples. Photo credit: apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: UGC

Apostle Chibuzor joins aged couple amid backlash

The cleric made the disclosure in a Facebook post on Monday, March 30, 2026, just one day after the controversial wedding of his non-verbal autistic adopted son, Aboy Chibuzor.

In the post, Apostle Chibuzor explained that while preaching one day, he received a divine instruction that many of his church members were cohabitating without God joining them together because bride price had not been paid.

He immediately called them out during the service, and a total of 280 men and women responded and came forward.

Apostle Chibuzor recalls joining 140 couples

Without wasting time, the man of God gave clear orders to hold a massive wedding.

Apostle Chibuzor declared in the Facebook post that, by the grace of God, every single item on the list was fulfilled, and all 140 couples, including the 73-year-old man and 63-year-old woman, were successfully wedded before the seven-day deadline.

Apostle Chibuzor weds a 63 year old woman living with her 73 year old husband who didn't pay her bride price. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"One day I was preaching about salvation.

And I got a ministration that there are so many people cohabiting and having children without paying bride price for there the woman living with them and joining themselves without GOD joining them.

They should come out.

A total of 280 men and women came out.

I immediately set up a committee headed by the church welfare team.

And mandated

1. All most wed before 7.

2. Travel to all there villages pay all the ladies bride price.

3. Buy 140 wedding gowns don’t hire.

4. Buy 140 wedding suits, 140 shirts, 140 shoes , 140 tire.

5. Pay for drinks, foods, wedding cake, wedding rings.

And by the grace of GOD everything was achieved and I wedded all of them before 7 days including a 73 years old man and 63 years old woman."

“So it did not start today,” he added, apparently addressing the heavy backlash that followed his decision to find a wife for Aboy Chibuzor.

He also shared the video of the event.

See the Facebook post below:

3 people Apostle Chibuzor had helped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor is known for his kind gestures and generosity to many in Nigeria and abroad.

Many of those he had helped came with controversy that continues to draw attention to this day.

Legit.ng had collated three Nigerians, the General Overseer of OPM had touched with kindness one way or the other, and how it turned out at the end.

Source: Legit.ng