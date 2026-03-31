A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her opinion about Apostle Chibuzor’s autistic son

The individual spoke about the money the pastor allegedly gave to a woman to marry his adopted son

The lady also shared her thoughts on what the pastor should have done for the young man instead of arranging a marriage

A Nigerian lady has asked a serious question after Chibuzor Chinyere, the general overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), allegedly offered money to a woman to marry his son.

The pastor had taken to his Facebook page to announce that whoever got to marry his son would receive specific benefits.

Lady questions Apostle Chibuzor’s marriage plan for his autistic son. Photo Source: Twitter/bilionaire_dgb, Facebook/Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Twitter

Lady reacts as Apostle Chibuzor's son weds

The boy, Aboy, isn't the biological son of the pastor, but Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere took him in when the child was abandoned at his gate by his parents, who till today have not been identified.

Taking to his page to announce benefits to whoever wishes to marry him, the pastor wrote on Facebook:

“Marry him and get benefits. Since the unknown parents dumped him at my gate, he has been growing to become a man. Any lady that accepts to marry him, all marital rites would be paid. Free accommodation for life, a monthly salary for life, and a house shall be built for the couple."

After he announced several benefits, some days later, he made another announcement, stating that the wedding between his adopted son Aboy and a woman took place on 29 March.

Nigerian lady speaks out on OPM pastor giving money for son’s marriage. Photo Source: Facebook/Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

In the post, he announced different cash gifts for the couple, overseas vacations, and more rewards if the son is alive for the next 10 years.

His post reads:

"Breaking news: Aboy Chibuzor finally marries today, 29 March 2026. A single woman of God. 10 million Naira wedding gift, free house, overseas vacation, and 20 million Naira after 10 years if Aboy is still alive. And many more gifts loading. A member of OPM church also donated 1 million Naira and another donated 200k. And the miracle has already started as Aboy is now feeding himself without someone feeding him. And I believe before 6 months God will heal him and he will begin to speak. THERE IS NOTHING GOD CANNOT DO."

Seeing this, a young lady took to her media page to ask a serious question after the marriage was confirmed.

Lady speaks about Apostle Chibuzor's son

She questioned why Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere married off his adopted son.

The young lady, @bilionaire_dgb, said:

"Why is this OPM pastor offering money to desperate, lazy women to marry autistic men? Must they marry?"

As she said this, she also provided what she believes would have been a better decision for the boy’s interest.

She continued:

"Instead of this, he should have just gotten the boy a nurse."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry shared what changed about his autistic adopted son, Aboy, just a day after his wedding. The Apostle posted a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he noticed Aboy was calmer than usual

Man questions OPM son’s wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that people are talking about the wedding of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere’s autistic son.

After the wedding, the bride said she already has three children and that their father has died. Some people are asking why this was only said after the wedding, not before. Many are upset and talking about it on social media.

Source: Legit.ng