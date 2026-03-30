A Nigerian man, who is a furniture maker, has recounted two painful incidents in his life that made him turn his back on attending church

He pointed out that his parents were fervent believers and were very diligent in the things of God, but both died untimely deaths

The young man shared one thing about life that has left him hurting, confused and searching for answers that never seem to come

A man who no longer attends church has opened up about the happenings in his family that informed his decision to avoid Christian worship centres.

In a TikTok post on March 29, the man posted a picture taken with his mum when she was alive as he revisited two sad incidents in his life.

A man explains why he no longer attends church. Photo Credit: @celebrity_furniture

Source: TikTok

Why man stopped going to church

According to the man, with the TikTok handle @celebrity__furniture, he stopped going to church because he stopped believing.

On why he stopped believing, he recounted how his father, who diligently served God, died untimely.

"I stopped believing 💔😓.

"I grew up watching my dad serve God so diligently, yet he died untimely..."

He also narrated how his mother, who was a fervent Christian, passed away, despite begging to stay alive and praying with all her heart.

"I watched my mama wake up before dawn, day after day, just to be at morning Mass. She lived in prayer, trusted in faith, and still… she wasn’t saved. She begged to stay alive, she prayed with all her heart. I fasted too, believing that faith and God alone could keep her here with me. But she was taken anyway. 💔 .."

In his TikTok post, the young man further questioned why those who never pray, who live their lives carelessly, or those who are idol worshippers seem to enjoy life to the fullest.

He said these leave him confused and searching for answers.

"And sometimes I look around and wonder… those who never bowed in prayer, those who lived carelessly, even the idol worshippers they seem to live life to the fullest. It leaves me confused, hurting, and searching for answers that never seem to come."

A man says he no longer goes to church and explains why. Photo Credit: @celebrity_furniture

Source: TikTok

See his TikTok post below:

Man's sad story sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's story below:

prosper✪ said:

"Yh same here I didn't even see my dad my grandfather has been going to church since I was born and he's the poorest among people that is not going to church."

LAB SECRET NG said:

"Bro, most times things don't go as planned but what I will always say with my full chest is that God plan for us is always the best, just trust in him, allow him take the wheel of ur life, you will never regret it. am still trusting him."

Dbig Kross 🦅 said:

"Since last 10 yrs now I never go church, even if I go again nah view once."

Chidi Rogger said:

"I won’t tell you to go to church, there are so many of us that have lost faith in religion, however, your parents have lived there lives, nobody is promised tomorrow, the fact that you served God so much doesn’t mean you’d live long, everyone has their time to go up, the most important thing is to live a transparent live before God and man, so that when your time comes, wether untimely or at a ripe age, you’d be sure of eternal rest.

"Your parents have both lived their lives, it is now left for you to live yours. The world wasn’t meant to be such a nice place where you get everything that you wish and prayed for, perhaps it’ll be different in heaven. Stay strong."

bigjoelgrams said:

"These verses keeps me going and makes me not to think too much,Deuteronomy 29:29 it says Do not bother to ask,for all the mystery things belongs unto God,and Proverbs 3:5 says Trust in the lord with all your heart,and lean not unto your own understanding."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared what happened in his life after he stopped attending church for nine months.

Why pastor's son quit church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the son of a Deeper Life Church pastor had explained why he stopped going to church.

In a lengthy explanation shared on Facebook on January 29, Ezekiel, a pro blogger, said he used to be devoted to things of the church, adding that his father was a pastor in the ministry.

noted that his dad did not just raise him in the way of the Lord, but got him involved in every church activity and also supported members financially, as his business was doing well at the time.

Source: Legit.ng