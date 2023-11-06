A beautiful lady who gave love a chance in her life said she didn't know how to cook before she married a Nigerian man

The lady was humble enough to learn some Igbo soups, mastered them, and is now cooking for her man

Many Nigerians were moved by the oyinbo lady's dedication to love and how her man was so lucky to have her

A beautiful oyinbo lady has shared a video to show people the move she made to better herself for love.

The oyinbo lady (@onye_ocha_jesus) revealed that she could not cook when she married her Nigerian hubby.

The wife cooked sweet-looking Nigerian food. Photo source: @onye_ocha_jesus

Sweet interracial relationship

She showed the different soups she learnt and mastered in their marriage in the clip. Some TikTokers said they even got some cooking tips from her.

Some of the meals she is now very good at are pepper soup and jollof rice. Her page is filled with cooking videos.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dee said:

"She LEARNED because of love."

Beaxiefairy said:

"Funny enough i learnt how to make white soup / ofe nsala from her, thank you."

ola jummie said:

"Everything about you is unique and lovely i love ur lips they are cute."

Chidimma Deb said:

"He is lucky to have you."

Mick Ella said:

"She be our bride ooo, all the way From Arochukwu Abia.. Well done wifey."

Emily said:

"I love this lady your husband is so lucky am always happy when I see your videos."

jerryafolabi5 said:

"U picked the right woman ,luckiest man on earth."

Queenie said:

"It's the caption for me, she's a good cook now."

Wisdomeverything said:

"Our Igbo brothers we see your hand work oh."

ndubuchi said:

"She is legit. As happily married man to another don't loose her and if she is seeing this let her not do the same."

North-eastern Bella said:

"She's pro now. beautiful lady."

Sweet said:

"If na Nigerian girl na she go dey form."

Iam.emuesiri said:

"So you taught her how to cook. Make sure you adore her and take good care of her because she is RARE."

