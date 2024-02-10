An Oyinbo lady who likes drinking garri has gone viral after she was seen enjoying it in a TikTok video

In the short clip, someone was explaining that she enjoys drinking garri every day and that she prefers it to cooking

The Oyinbo lady was spotted soaking the Nigerian delicacy and adding the necessary ingredients, including milk

An Oyinbo lady who loves drinking garri like Nigerians has attracted the attention of social media users.

In a video which has attracted many comments on TikTok, the young lady was seen happily soaking garri.

A voice was explaining that the young lady prefers to drink garri instead of cooking a meal.

She soaked her garri with the necessary ingredients, including milk and happily drank it.

The video has sparked funny reactions, especially among Nigerians who saw it on TikTok.

Some said the lady behaved like a Nigerian and that she should be allowed to enjoy herself. The video was shared by @mattieb28.

Reactions as Oyinbo lady drinks garri

@Neojones phoncouch asked:

"Where is the water in the gari?"

@Sultan Süleyman Ikuforijimi commented:

"Eating too much garri affects the eyes. Garri is good but should not be eaten too much."

@Maryam (Tays.Version) alleges:

"Eating dry garri is a crime."

@Nezerduke said:

"A white lady loving our Africa Nigeria Garri? My God I wanna marry her."

@K.K DEKLE commented:

"She is a Ghanaian, of course, GARI should be her best friend."

@Mî Rã Çłę remarked:

"Oxford Garri. Chai. See as Garri fine."

@Chibuike said:

"Once you start drinking garri, there's no going back."

@Sarah Elizabeth commented:

"I need this gari stuff."

@ayishasonnehardman asked:

"Why is the gari not cooked?"

@Hamptons wifey! asked:

"What is it and what does it taste like? Do you mix the powder with any liquid?"

