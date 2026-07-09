Ghanaian influencer Frederick Kumi, known as Abu Trica, has been extradited to the United States over allegations of a multimillion-dollar romance scam

Prosecutors claim he used AI tools to create fake online identities, defrauding elderly Americans of more than $8m (£5.9m)

His lawyer says Ghana’s government sidestepped “judicial oversight” in the extradition, raising constitutional concerns

A Ghanaian social media influencer, Frederick Kumi, popularly known online as Abu Trica, has been extradited to the United States to face trial over allegations of running a romance scam that defrauded elderly Americans of more than $8m (£5.9m).

Kumi, who denies all charges, was flown to the US on Thursday. If convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Ghanaian influencer Abu Trica faces US trial as prosecutors allege he runs an $8m romance scam. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImage

Source: Twitter

Extradition controversy in Ghana

Kumi’s lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, told the BBC he went to court on Thursday to stop the extradition, only to discover that his client had already been placed on a Delta Airlines flight.

He accused Ghana’s government of bypassing “judicial oversight” and argued that the decision “raises profound constitutional questions”. The Ghanaian government has yet to comment.

AI tools and romance scam allegations

US prosecutors allege that Kumi used AI tools to create fake online identities. Victims were reportedly targeted through social media and dating platforms, where Kumi allegedly built trust through frequent conversations.

These interactions would escalate into “requests for money or valuables under false pretences — such as urgent medical needs, travel expenses or investment opportunities”. Funds were then funnelled to co-conspirators in both Ghana and the US.

Lifestyle and suspicion

Kumi, originally from Swedru in southern Ghana, had long flaunted luxury items to his more than 100,000 Instagram followers. This display of wealth raised suspicions about the source of his income.

He was arrested last year in a joint Ghana-US operation. There is some dispute about his age, with his lawyer claiming he is 28, while US prosecutors say he is 31.

Crackdown on West African fraud networks

The case is being prosecuted under the US Elder Abuse Prevention and Prosecution law, part of a wider crackdown on fraud networks targeting elderly Americans.

Last week, another Ghanaian fraudster, Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng — known as Dada Joe Remix — pleaded guilty in the US to romance and inheritance scams. In December, Nigerian ringleader Oluwaseun Adekoya was sentenced to 20 years in prison for laundering over $2m through nationwide bank fraud schemes.

US prosecutors claim AI tools fuel romance scams targeting elderly victims through social media and dating sites. Photo credit: Westes/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Court approves extradition of Nigerian to US

Legit.ng earlier reported that a federal high court in Lagos has asked Lateef Fagbemi, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), to extradite one Samuel Olasunkanmi Abiodun to the United States (US). As reported by The Nation in a recent report, Abidoun's extradition was approved over alleged money laundering and wire fraud.

Akintayo Aluko, the presiding judge, gave the directive after an extradition application filed by Kehinde Fagbemi, a legal practitioner from the federal ministry of justice. Aluko ruled that the federal government filed sufficient evidence to prove that Abiodun has a case to answer in the US.

Source: Legit.ng