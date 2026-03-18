Pastor Chris Okafor got people talking as he sent a deep message to Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo on his 74th birthday

He posted the message on social media, celebrating the clergy for his work towards the work of God and calling him a great feather

Many who came across the message celebrated the cleric and reacted to the deep message Okafor sent to Ashimolowo

Controversial Nigerian cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, celebrated the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, on his birthday.

Pastor Chris Okafor, senior pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, celebrated Ashimolowo, who turned 74 on Tuesday, March 17.

Pastor Chris Okafor Sends Powerful Message to Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo on His 74th Birthday

Source: Facebook

The birthday message was shared on the cleric’s Facebook page, where he described Ashimolowo as a "great father".

The Facebook post read:

"Today, I celebrate a great father, a kingdom general, and a true servant of God, Papa Matthew A. Ashimolowo.

"Papa, your life has been a shining light to generations. Your unwavering commitment to the gospel and your impact across nations remain a testament to God’s grace upon your life. You have raised men, built destinies, and advanced the Kingdom with excellence and power.

"On behalf of myself, Christian Okafor, and the entire Grace Nation family, I say thank you for your sacrifices, your teachings, and your fatherly role in the body of Christ.

"As you celebrate today, may God renew your strength, enlarge your coast, and grant you many more years in divine health, wisdom, and greater impact. May your voice never lose relevance, and may your oil never run dry.

"Happy Birthday, Papa. We love and celebrate you greatly."

See the Facebook post below:

Pastor Chris Okafor Sends Powerful Message to Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo on His 74th Birthday

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail Chris Okafor's message to Ashimolowo

Philomina Ineye said:

Happy birthday papa I wish you many years ahead thank you for been a father to many people you are lifed papa

Pastor-Friday Oguche said:

Happy birthday Sir. You are a great leader and blessing to me and the world. More of God blessing in your new age.

Daniels Kwami Daniel said:

Happy birthday to you grandpa, I celebrate u sir nd wish you long life and prosperity with more grace sir..

Margret Happiness said:

Happy birthday to you grandfather we love you so much thank you for your love over my father Chris okafor thank you happy bless birthday

Linus Osuorah said:

'Bed' of the same foam or is it bird of the same feather

Felix Monday said:

Happy birthday to you grandpa, wishing you more years of celebration, keep inspiring and mentoring us!

Okez Beatrice

Wishing you a wonderful birthday and many more years of serving God."

In a related story, Bishop David Abioye's relationship with Pastor Chris Okafor was scrutinised after the latter's wedding was officiated by Pastor Ashimolowo.

Bishop David Abioye celebrates Ashimolowo on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop David Abioye got people talking as he sent a deep message to Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo on his 74th birthday

He posted the message on social media, celebrating the clergy for his work towards the work of God and ministry

Many who came across the message celebrated the cleric and reacted to the deep message Abioye sent to Ashimolowo

Source: Legit.ng