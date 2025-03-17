Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze and his beloved wife Pastor Eno are joyful as they mark their 18th wedding anniversary

The New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) spiritual leader shared what he was grateful for about his marriage

Pastor Eno, on the other hand, spoke about her undying love for the renowned preacher as she gushed about their home

Pastor Jerry Eze and his beloved wife Eno have the internet with red heart emojis as they celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The renewed preacher and his wife shared memorable throwbacks from their long years of marriage, triggering reactions from both fans and celebrities.

Pastor Jerry and wife gush over each other as they celebrate their wedding anniversary. Credit: @realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) and his lovely wife Eno Jerry are celebrating their 18 years in marriage.

The Streams of Joy lead pastor in a heart-melting Instagram spoke about his beautiful union while appreciating his wife for her time and sacrifice.

Pastor Jerry complimented his spouse, noting that her physical or inner beauty continues to increase over time.

He also toasted “a hundred more years to come” in their home, proclaiming his wish for many more years of love and togetherness.

"It’s 18 Years Today! Thank You @enojerry22 for doing life with me !! Thank You for loving, cherishing, supporting and fighting for me.

"You actually grow more beautiful every day. Your heart and passion towards me and what I do is an ETERNAL DELIGHT! Love you so so much. The Children and I adore you. A Toast to a hundred more years to come."

Pastor Jerry Eze and wife on their wedding day 18 years ago. Credit: @realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry’s wife celebrates their anniversary

Pastor Eno Jerry excitedly celebrated the milestone of their 18th wedding anniversary, with lots of love and happiness shown through the use of emojis.

She described her husband with loving and exalted terms, calling him sweet names like "hero," "king," "love," and "joy".

The female preacher renewed her vow to do anything and everything for her man.

Mrs Eze expressed gratitude for the beautiful and memorable moments shared over the 18 years of their marriage and shared her desire to share 100 years more together.

Mummy Eno as she is fondly called by her followers, wrote:

“HAPPY 18TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US😍😍😍💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️ Obim o. Di mo. Di mo m. Dim nje mo nu ❤️❤️❤️ My Hero❤️❤️❤️My King ❤️❤️❤️My Love ❤️❤️❤️My Joy❤️❤️❤️I will do anything and everything for you. This love is for life ❤️❤️❤️Thank you for these 18 years of awesome wonders. A 100 years to go 🤗🤗🤗🤗😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.I LOVE YOUUUUUUU.”

See her post below:

Pastor Jerry and wife’s 16th wedding anniversary trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Tontolet said:

"Dear Papa Jerry and Mama Eno. Happy 18th Wedding Anniversary! Today, we celebrate not only the beautiful union between you but also the divine love that has guided your journey together. Your marriage is a radiant testimony to God’s grace—a partnership nurtured by faith, dedication, and the power of His love."

benson.blessing wrote:

"Awwww 😍 congratulations beautiful people thank you for all you do more grace to forever and always together Amen."

future_minister said:

"I should have gotten married earlier ! 18 years."

gefoms_ebonyb wrote:

"Happy 18th wedding anniversary to Pastor Jerry and Pastor Eno! Wishing you many more years of love, joy, and ministry together. May God continue to bless and strengthen your union."

obi_cubana wrote:

"Happy 18th anniversary beautiful ndi nke m."

realhelenohameze said:

"Mama is actually growing more beautiful everyday. I concur with you Papa. Your love keeps overwhelming her. Keep it up Papa. Like Pastor Uguru said "thank you Mama for donating Papa to us".. Happy anniversary Papa and Mama. We love you."

nnenneoruadaochor wrote:

"HWA Mama and Papa! God bless you both real good."

Pastor Jerry Eze finally replies critics

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze replied to critics of his UK prayer conference after they didn't believe the miracle that happened there was real.

The clergy had visited the UK and had a powerful prayer conference where a little girl stood up from her wheelchair.

While conducting his NSPPD morning prayer, he gave his critics a knock and warned his followers about certain things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng