A concerned lady has penned an open letter to the founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Pastor Dr Paul Enenche, concerning his eldest daughter, Deborah Enenche

She asked the preacher some thought-provoking questions bordering on his daughter's multiple piercings and adornments

The lady's letter to Pastor Enenche was met with mixed feelings on social media, with some internet users criticising her

Jessica Obioha Nwankwo, a Nigerian lady, has written an open letter to Pastor Dr Paul Enenche, founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), on Facebook, regarding his eldest daughter, Deborah Enenche.

Jessica, who claimed she gave her life to Christ back in primary school, said she has some disturbing questions for Pastor Enenche.

A lady writes an open letter to Pastor Paul Enenche concerning his daughter. Photo Credit: Jessica Obioha Nwankwo, Dr. Paul Enenche, Deborah Paul-Enenche

Source: Facebook

Lady's questions to Pastor Paul Enenche

Jessica, in a Facebook post on March 16, quizzed Pastor Enenche about whether it is biblical for his daughter to have multiple piercings, including two on both sides of her nose.

She also asked whether it is biblical for Deborah to wear a leg chain, toe chain, toe ring and multiple rings on her fingers. Jessica further claimed that the cleric's daughter has multiple tattoos on her body.

While quoting a Bible verse that advises Christians not to be unequally yoked with unbelievers, Jessica wondered if Deborah could be classified as an unbeliever due to her piercings and adornments. She wrote:

"Dear pastor Dr. Paul Enenche.

"Greetings sir.

"So I gave my life to Christ while I was in primary school, and till date, God has been faithful.

"However, I have some disturb!ng questions.

"Is it biblical for your daughter to...

"Have multiple piercings (two sides of her n0se) wearing a leg chain, toe chain, toe ring, and multiple rings on her fingers.

"Not to mention multiple tattoos on her b0dy oo.

"The bible made me to understand that I should not be equally yoked with unbelievers, do I categorise your daughter as an unbeliever? If no, why?

"Because una no go dey chop life and dey tell us not to chop life, that's che@ting !!"

A lady questions whether it is biblical for Pastor Enenche's daughter to have multiple piercings. Photo Credit: Dr. Paul Enenche, Deborah Paul-Enenche

Source: Facebook

See the lady's Facebook post below:

Reactions trail lady's letter to Pastor Enenche

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's open letter below:

Ugochi Opara said:

"Lol if na u wear those things u for go deliverance. Lolzzz.

"The church has a strict standard before u join the work force . I really don't know why those standards does not apply to their kids.

"It is well focus on urself dear."

Ugochi Aririatu said:

"I don't even understand u sef. Were you born again since primary school or u were just a church goer? If u were born again , u would know that Jesus is the focus and standard and not his daughter."

Augusta Thompson said:

"Una dey worry ooh😂😂.

"Una no tell me say we dun lev to look Jesus dey look pastor pikin as author and finisher of our faith ooh😂😂😂."

Nkiruka Ebere said:

"Please, this race is a personal don't look out any body just looked unto Jesus Christ the author and finisher of our faith please leave them."

Emmanuel Ikwen Ugare said:

"You asked the question like you're waiting for him or someone to give a go-ahead with these things...

"If to 'chop this kind life' dey hu gry you, why don't you just chop it with your full chest..?

"You already know the truth about matters like these ma'am. You apparently have been a believer for years."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter's new pictures had gone viral as people noticed the same thing about her legs.

Woman's observation about Pastor Enenche's daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shared her observation about Pastor Enenche's daughter after seeing her new pictures.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, March 15, Deborah celebrated Mother's Day by sharing pictures of herself and her adornments.

Remarking on Deborah's new pictures, the woman amplified the comments of some netizens by pointing out the nose rings, toe ring, leg chain and other adornments of Deborah.

Source: Legit.ng