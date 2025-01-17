Two students of the University of Lagos got married while in school, and they have also graduated together

On the day of their graduation, the couple took to social media to share photos to celebrate their degrees

While the man studied quantity surveying, his wife bagged a degree in law from UNILAG, Akoka Lagos

Congratulatory messages are in order for a man and his wife who have graduated from the University of Lagos.

In a post shared on X, the couple revealed that they married while studying at UNILAG Akoka.

The lady and her husband both bagged degrees from UNILAG. Photo: X/@hotgirltas.

Source: Twitter

The two Akokites both graduated from UNILAG during the school's 2025 convocation.

In her post, @hotgirltas rejoiced that she achieved the feat alongside her husband.

She said:

"Graduated with my husband. LL.B (Hons) x BSc(Hons) Quantity Surveying."

Responding to the post, her husband @thegreatola rejoiced that he came to UNILAG single but he left with a wife.

His words:

"Came to unilag single, left with a wife and a degree."

A lot of social media users congratulated them for graduating together. Many said they admired the couple.

See the post below:

Reactions as man and his wife graduate from UNILAG with degrees

@becca_nfts said:

"This is the biggest w you can take, my fried. Huge huge huge. Love seeing it."

@himarsplays said:

"Yoo man! Congrats from all of my heart. Wish you HUGE love and understanding each other."

@ayothefirst said:

"Na you gangan complete Bachelor’s degree."

@OloriOfOloris said:

"The God that did it for you should remember us oo."

@bryantamagucci said:

"Bro this is beautiful, congratulations once again!"

@Ademide_eth said:

"Congratulations to both of you."

@crypto__kermit said:

"We have come to gather here and celebrate the enormous size of this W."

@eth_apple said:

"Really congratulations. I hope your future will be happy."

@Trappwurld said:

"I deh play with my life. All my life I’ve been single. All these females want me for my whitelists (which is fine but at least you sef love person back but lori iro). Congratulations brother. This one sweet me."

@kabNFA said:

"Seen you guys work together create wealth together travel together and now graduate together. So beautiful and this is only the beginning."

@nftbaws said:

"What a beautiful couple and shot! Congrats to the both of you guys!"

@DefiPlayGirl said:

"Need to leave this university with a Husband too."

@degods_1 said:

"Biggest congratulations to you Chief. God bless your home."

@SandraA55378898 said:

"This is the only mistake I made in school. I was too serious, always running to library and straight home."

Brilliant mathematics student bags first class from the University of Lagos

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady graduated with her first degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, where she studied mathematics.

The lady aced her course at UNILAG as she graduated with a first-class degree in a field many deem difficult.

The Akokite, Ogundipe Ayomide Raphael, who is graduating during the 2025 UNILAG convocation, shared her joy online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng