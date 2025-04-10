Two young men who are twins have emerged as the best graduating students in their department at the University of Ibadan

Busoye Opegbemi Mathias and Busoye Tolulope Mathew are both of the department of electrical and electronic engineering

They both made a cumulative grade point average of 3.94 each, making them also the best graduating students in the faculty of technology

A man and his twin brother have emerged as the best graduating students in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Ibadan.

Busoye Opegbemi Mathias and Busoye Tolulope Mathew both studied electrical and electronic engineering under the school's faculty of technology.

The twin brothers Busoye Opegbemi Mathias and Busyoye Tolulope Mathew graduated with the same CGPA. Photo credit: X/@busoyeom.

Source: Twitter

Mathias and Mathew have been named the best graduating students in the faculty of technology.

One of them, Mathias, shared the interesting story on X, noting that they both made the same cumulative grade point average of 3.94.

When they were in Mathias had CGPA of 3.84 while his brother had 3.89. In 200 level, Mathias made 3.92, and his twin made 3.94.

Twin brothers Busoye Opegbemi Mathias and Busyoye Tolulope Mathew studied the same course. Photo credit: X/@busoyeom.

Source: Twitter

Also, in 3the 00 level, Mathias excelled with 3.95 and Mathew got 3.93. When they got to 400 level, Mathias scored 3.94 while Mathew gathered 3.93.

Their 500 level saw them drawing with 3.94 CGPA each. A lot of social media users are fascinated by the story.

See the post below:

Reactions as twins share their academic journey

@Ugochukwu_96 said:

"This is truly remarkable. Congratulations to you both."

@bola_py said:

"This is incredibly incredible. Congratulations kings."

@EMMAYO_01 said:

"Have you heard of the Falade twins who graduated in 1995? One is the MD of Aradel the other MD of Brunei LNG Sendirian Berhad. Congratulations."

@ThePmIb said:

"Does Lasu operate on a 4.0 scale? Omoh see balling."

@datgurl_Maureen said:

"E reach to stand up for. Congratulations to both of you."

@BenedictOj75035 said:

"Congratulations... You just bagged every student's wishes. May it be unto me as it has been for u both. Congrats once again."

@enyola said:

"Which department did you guys graduate from? Congratulations to the Busoye Brothers!"

@ayomidefinesse said:

"Your mom must be so proud, congratulations to you guys."

@_Rega_n said:

"This is so impressive!!!!!! Congratulations to you both!!"

@Dorothywealth said:

"Congratulations to you both, God please give me twins that will make me proud."

@AbosedeOlatund2 said:

"Congratulations to you both. I tap grace from you both for my unborn twins boys."

@rayzorshapj said:

"I don't know how you did it, but you did it. Mom must be so proud and why not! I'm teary from joy. Congratulations."

Man graduates from OOU

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man graduated with a bachelor's degree from the Onabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state.

The man said he studied in the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education.

He confirmed that he did not get any award, nor did he graduate with a first class but he was happy to have made it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng