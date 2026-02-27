A young man celebrated completing his studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of petroleum engineering

He shared how he had dreamt of fulfilling his goal for over 10 years, showing his profile from secondary school

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A Nigerian man, Favourite Adewoyin, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Favourite shared that he bagged a second-class upper.

UI graduate fulfils dream of 10 years

Identified on X as @crown_wealth_03, the engineering scholar celebrated his induction into the profession as he reintroduced himself.

He stated that he had nurtured the dream of over 10 years and expressed gratitude to God for bringing it to fruition.

The man said:

"A dream nurtured for over 10 years. Just a boy from Okeigbo with big dreams… but one thing remains certain: GOD DID!.

"Reintroducing Favourite Adedamola ADEWOYIN, GMNSE, GNIEE, GMNIPetE Bsc. Petroleum Engineering Second class Honours (UPPER DIVISION) University of Ibadan."

He also posted his profile from his secondary school graduation, where he said he wanted to attend the University of Ibadan ans was seen with an engineering helmet.

His profile read:

"HOBBIES: Reading and Sport Activities

"BEST SUBJECT: Mathematics

"DESIRED CAREER: Mathematician

"DATE OF BIRTH: 20th October, 2003

"HOME TOWN: Okeigbo

"STATE OF ORIGIN: Ondo State

"BEST TEACHER: Mr. Sunday Oladimeji

"BEST FRIEND: Omoloso Tijani Bolaji

"UNIVERSITY OF CHOICE: University of Ibadan, Ibadan Oyo State

"ROLE MODEL: My Mother

"POST HELD IN THE SCHOOL: Laboratory Prefect

"PARTING WORDS: By academic freedom I understand the right to search for the truth and to publish and teach what ones holds to be true. This implies also a duty one must not conceal any part of what one has recognised to be true" Albert Einsten (1879 — 1955)"

Netizens celebrate UI petroleum graduate

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat.

@GranitOlamide said:

"Congratulations, brother."

@theonlypaul_ said:

"Congratulations Brother."

@tj_sirheed said:

"Congratulations my bro."

@AdamBolaji11 said:

"Congratulations, bro."

