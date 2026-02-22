New pictures of Apostle Joshua Selman Nimmak and Lady Sandra Areh in Canada have sparked mixed reactions on social media

Sandra has been the subject of rumours regarding her relationship with the renowned Nigerian preacher since 2019

Reacting to the pictures, a concerned woman penned an open message to Apostle Selman about what he should do when he returns to Nigeria

Jessica Obioha Nwankwo, a Nigerian mum, has reacted to new pictures of Apostle Joshua Selman Nimmak, founder of Eternity Network International (ENI), with his rumoured love interest and church member, Lady Sandra Areh, in Canada.

Apostle Selman is in North America for a series of high-level ministerial engagements and conferences under his ministry, Koinonia Global.

Apostle Joshua Selman's latest pictures with Sandra Areh in Canada reignite conversations, as a Nigerian woman, Jessica Obioha Nwankwo, speaks. Photo Credit: Koinonia Global, Jessica Obioha Nwankwo

Source: Facebook

The pictures of Apostle Selman and Sandra were released on Facebook by the media team of Koinonia Global on February 20, 2026.

In the photos, Sandra, all smiles, knelt before Selman, who appears to be trying to lift an edible from his plate with a toothpick. They both wore matching outfits, sparking rumours that the duo might really be dating.

Woman's message to Apostle Selman

In a Facebook post on Saturday, February 21, Jessica urged Selman to man up and pay Sandra's bride price, claiming that he is enjoying all the benefits of being married.

She advised Selman to immediately visit Sandra's family to begin marriage talks upon his return to Nigeria. Her message read:

"Unbiased message to Apostle Joshua Selman.

"Apostle, you travelled to Canada with lady Sandra Areh aka Selwoman, probably because of Canada cold, Canada cold no dey look face. This same lady is wearing matching outfit with you kneeling down to serve you food while shining her teeth.

"Apostle, man up and pay the bride price of this lady. You are enjoying almost all the benefits of marriage here, I mean let's call a spade a spade, how many young men enjoys these privileges??? when you return from that Canada go straight to Anambra state and do the needful."

A woman, Jessica Obioha Nwankwo, voices her concern about new pictures of Apostle Joshua Selman with Sandra Areh in Canada. Photo Credit: Koinonia Global

Source: Facebook

See the woman's message to Apostle Selman below:

Reactions trail woman's message to Apostle Selman

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's message to Apostle Selman below:

Anastensia Okechukwu said:

"If you really want to talk to a man of God, go face to face and talk to him, there is no need coming to social media to show that you're a monitoring spirit."

Christ Ozor said:

"They don't hide it anymore since the pictures are everywhere.I want to see those that testify that God gave them children after many years of bareness in his church.Stay away from women as a man of God if you're not ready for marriage yet."

David Joel Ajeh said:

"You mean they are not married? They are married in spirit. Make wuna no dey use us play here."

Joe Joe said:

"Is the lady in question a kid, doesn't she have mouth to speak up, on?"

Tega Ededey said:

"She sef dey enjoy, how many people fit enjoy the benefit of traveling to Canada and other countries."

Olatunde Oluwabunmi Judah said:

"Pls shut up.... This kind of man operate by divine instructions."

Lady shares findings about Selman and Sandra

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady, Tanko Lami, pointed out certain things she found out after researching Apostle Selman and Sandra Areh.

Tanko, in a trending Facebook post, disclosed that she found out that Selman and Sandra have been close since their university days, adding that she was one of his earliest ministry supporters.

Tanko said she also discovered that the duo had grown the ministry together, but noted that most of the content available online is tied to Selman and his work, expressing worry that Sandra does not have an independent presence online.

